First Fur Ball event Saturday Share:







Staff reports

The Lockhart Fur Ball Gala benefitting the Lockhart Animal Shelter, is set for Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at Two Wishes Ranch.

Money raised from the event, which will include a fashion show with local models, will benefit the Lockhart Animal Shelter, will go to shelter’s needs, such as medications, veterinary care, food, blankets, and anything else that can be funded.

During the evening, guests can earn chances to win prizes in the “Fur Ball” raffle and hear heartwarming tales of rescued pets.

The grand finale will be the fashion show, which will include both residents of the Shelter as well as some people in Lockhart strolling down the runway.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White will give an address to the crowd at the event.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with “Yappy Hour,” and is expected to conclude at about 9 p.m. Two Wishes Ranch is about 8 miles north of Lockhart.