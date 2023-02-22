The Photo Studio offers memories of life’s stages and events Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Whitney Dionizio hopes to be part of the legacy of others by memorializing their lives in photos.

Dionizio recently opened The Photo Studio in Lockhart (1100 State Park Road Suite 108 at Park Plaza Shops), and will provide a full-service photography studio with portraits, individuals, families, groups, and business headshots. She will also take high school senior photos.

People can purchase the photographs in prints (with a variety of sizes available) or in digital form. There is also wall art available from 12×18 inches all the way to 16×20. The Photo Studio also offers custom announcements, custom folded announcements and either 5×7 or 10×10 signature books.

Among the photo sessions offered by The Photo Studio are solo, family, and high school seniors.

Dionizio plans to have photography classes at The Photo Studio as well.

The Photo Studio is by appointment only and it can be reached at 512-557-3916, or via email at thephotostudiolockhart@gmail.com.

Currently a teacher in Luling, Dionizio taught at Lockhart ISD for eight years.