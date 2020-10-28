Linda Lou (Horne) Hinkle Share:







Linda Lou (Horne) Hinkle, age 71, was called to her eternal resting place late in the night on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas but lived in several different areas throughout her lifetime. Her favorite place she ever lived was Germany and she would have loved to go back and visit, but never had the opportunity.

Linda was an only child and the apple of her father’s eye. Growing up, she and her parents loved going to the coast and spending time with family. She learned to play piano and was a good student in school. She attended Pease Elementary School, Fulmore Middle School, and Travis High School where she graduated in 1967. She worked in various occupations throughout her lifetime, but the one she loved the most was Home Health Care.

Linda made friends easily and those close to her described her as caring, sweet, and compassionate with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed making people laugh. She loved animals and would have taken in every stray if possible. She was never without one or more pets. She enjoyed a good game of pool, a day of garage sales, and watching movies. Her cards, handwritten letters, and phone calls will be missed dearly.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Joseph Wilford and Mabry Ellen Horne. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Edward Morris (Niki), Lynn Galvan (David), and Chris Romine (Leah); nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, her longtime companion Malcolm Romine, their devoted kitty, Cherokee, and many other friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity dear to you in Linda’s memory.

A private family memorial service will be held when possible.

