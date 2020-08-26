Lino Lopez Share:







Lino Lopez, 72, of Dale, Texas entered into eternal rest on August 18, 2020 in Kyle, Texas. He was one of 12 children born in Rayon, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Wenceslao López-Ponce and Ma Guadalupe Aguillon.

Lino is preceded in death by his mother; infant sister; brother, Artemio Lopez, Sr. and son Gabriel Lopez.

Lino leaves a legacy behind for his family members to carry on. They include his father, his wife of 33 years, Cynthia Lopez; his children: Felix Lopez (Crystal), Chris Hinojosa, Delilah Hinojosa, Marie Yvette Hinojosa, Leana Monique Rodriguez (Jaime) and James Andrew Lopez; 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lino was loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle who will be remembered and cherished forever. Lino met Cynthia in 1985, bringing their families together for years to come. He was a great provider and father figure to many, not only to his children, but his brother’s children, and many others. Lino loved family, his brothers, sisters, and their children, all his grandchildren, and especially his father whom he would talk to on a weekly basis. He worked in the masonry business and served Austin for over 40 years. He loved working his ranch from sun-up to sundown with his cows and horses and had the best birthday celebrations.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26, 2020 from 6 to 9 PM with recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

