County to take look at overtime system

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Caldwell County’s compensatory time policy, which grants employees time off in lieu of overtime pay and can result in large unplanned payouts when people quit their jobs, may soon be a thing of the past.

The Caldwell County Commissioner’s Court on Monday voted unanimously to proceed during budget workshops as though a regular overtime policy will be used for all of the county’s non-exempt hourly employees, essentially earmarking money for overtime to be paid as needed and as its worked as opposed to deferring payment or leaving departments understaffed.

“Comp time records are not up to date yet, and we really don’t know as a county where we stand with it,” said Commissioner Terry Wright, who noted that most counties utilize the compensatory time method in lieu of paying overtime.

