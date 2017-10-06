Damage reports sought in Harvey aftermath

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

Recovering from a natural disaster is a long, slow process – and a process that the people of Caldwell County know all-too-well. In the last five years, the County has had to recover from five major disasters, some, like the Halloween and Memorial Day Floods, impacting the same areas over and over again.

As Hurricane Harvey ripped through Caldwell County in late August, those same roads and bridges were put in harm’s way, once again.