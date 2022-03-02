Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Share:







Feb. 21

06:43:51 San Marcos hwy n of Cherryville pkwy Lockhart, pole on fire | other asalvatierra eng 61

06:56:42 2300 Blk sehighway 142 – se sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

06:57:38 500 Blk hillview rd dale, animal in trap | no report lhiles 8234

07:32:21 200 Blk everest cv dale, suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8213

22-021526 02/21/2022 08:25:07

1900 Blk rogers ranch rd lockhart, animal at large | other lhiles 8234

09:04:59 300 Blk old colony line rd dale, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8210

10:53:54 1600 Blk homannville trl lockhart, alarm residence | made secure lhiles 8213

11:06:32 Tomahawk trl dale, suspicious circumstance | report taken lhiles 8213

11:09:45 14712 Blk camino real criminal trespass | other kdavila 8211

11:27:05 6500 Blk pettytown rd dale, welfare concern | other kdavila 8210 16669 blk fm 86 dale, follow up investigation | other kdavila 8210

11:46:49 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, follow up investigation | other kdavila 8234

12:59:20 20000 Blk hwy 80 hwy san marcos vehicle in roadway | unable to locate lhiles 8213

13:08:52 20 Blk live oak dr maxwell theft | other kdavila 8211

13:12:08 2900 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 8213

13:20:20 200 Blk burns rd luling public service-aco | other kdavila 8234

13:41:03 100 Blk pebblestone rd dale animal at large | other lhiles 8234

14:47:02 200 Blk tower rd lockhart welfare concern | referred to another Agency lhiles

15:44:12 20221 Blk camino real dale burglary | other kdavila 8213

16:53:14 1000 Blk thompson rd dale ems call | fire call kdavila

17:23:02 3700 Blk dry creek rd lockhart grass fire | other kdavila esd11

17:23:19 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – nw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other kdavila

17:35:38 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

18:36:41 20221 Blk camino real dale follow up investigation | no report kdavila 8224

18:39:35 900bl blk rolling ridge rd lockhart animal at large | other kdavila

19:32:43 19221 Blk hwy 80 hwy san marcos, accident fatality | other jsalinas 8220

19:42:46 1300 Blk eriver rd – e sector rd san marcos, multiple callers for active call | other jsalinas

19:50:31 100 Blk william pettus ct kyle, ems call | other jsalinas brush 74

20:23:43 52 Blk pinto pony path animal at large | other jsalinas 8221

21:05:37 14012 Blk camino real kyle ems call | other jsalinas

21:34:28 3600 Blk callihan rd lockhart, disturbance | no report jsalinas 8224

Feb. 22

00:47:53 33 Blk william evans st san marcos animal bite | no report jsalinas

08:19:55 3200 Blk washburn rd luling loose livestock | other lbarrios 8234

08:33:35 500 Blk morning mist lockhart citizen contact | other lhiles 8211

09:04:15 Quail ridge dr citizen contact | other lhiles 8211

09:31:57 20221 Blk camino real dale follow up investigation | other lhiles 8210

09:33:24 Hwy 142 martindale reckless driving | other lhiles

09:48:34 100 Blk polonia rd lockhart animal at large | other lhiles 8234

10:15:10 300 Blk walnut creek ln dale harassment | report taken lhiles 8211

10:52:42 36 Blk willow st maxwell civil matter | other lhiles 2305

11:35:34 500 Blk witter rd lockhart ems call | report taken lhiles 8211

11:51:07 Fm 3158 dale loose livestock | other kdavila 8234

12:22:41 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart warrant service | arrest warrant lhiles 8211

12:26:38 Hidden oak rd dale abandoned vehicle | other kdavila 8210

13:53:14 500 Blk wsilent valley rd – w sector rd lockhart, reckless driving | cancel/disregard lhiles

13:56:09 33 Blk william evans st san marcos, animal bite | other kdavila 8234

14:01:06 1900 Blk ee pierce st – w sector st luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

14:03:09 A100 blk sector w – tmobile usa luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

14:03:52 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

14:04:33 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

14:24:50 Quail ridge dr dale animal welfare concern | follow up lhiles 8234

14:29:09 4200 Blk sh 304 rosanky, loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles

15:23:21 1600 Blk shenandoah trl civil matter | other lhiles 2113

16:53:11 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart information | report taken lbarrios cid 1

17:07:21 36 Blk willow st maxwell civil matter | other lhiles 2305

17:49:02 Fm 672 assist motorist | no report lhiles 8224

19:13:32 Area of west ridge rd martindale discharge firearms | no report jsalinas 8224

19:24:03 1500 Blk hunters rd lockhart assist another agency | other jsalinas brush 51

19:50:49 State park rd fentress reckless driving | other jsalinas 8224

19:54:14 8000 Blk ecamino real – e sector kyle, accident major | referred to another agency

Xthomas

20:44:26 600 Blk chamberlin rd dale criminal trespass | report taken xthomas 8224

21:07:29 Sehwy 80 just n of callihan rd lockhart, stranded motorist | public assistance

Provided xthomas

23:52:24 5000 Blk barth rd lockhart, ems call | report taken xthomas 8220

Feb. 23

00:28:40 100 Blk colorado dr maxwell welfare concern | other jsalinas 8224

07:59:53 700 Blk old lockhart rd public service | no report mrodgers 8231

08:06:05 Pebblestone rd animal at large | unable to locate mrodgers 8234

08:23:14 Rosewood suspicious vehicle | other mrodgers 8231

08:49:42 6900 Blk hwy 304 hwy welfare concern | person check good mrodgers

2022 09:44:01 3500 Blk dry creek rd follow up investigation | follow up mrodgers cid 1

10:00:14 100 Blk alamo dranimal welfare concern | other mrodgers 8234

11:02:18 100 Blk rylea ct kyle, fire-brush | fire call mrodgers esd11

11:08:36 8800 Blk fm 1854 dale public service | no report mrodgers 8231

11:33:40 700 Blk silent valley park civil matter | other mrodgers 2402

11:56:19 10010 Blk fm 86 dale complaint | other mrodgers 8234

12:16:41 Sierra dr loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232

12:31:32 300 Blk gillis st fentress animal welfare concern | follow up lbarrios 8234

12:55:00 100 Blk shetland trl dale indecency w/child | other lbarrios 8232

13:07:40 200 Blk tower rd lockhart welfare concern | other mrodgers 8231

13:17:30 1300 Blk aspen st civil matter | other mrodgers 2103

13:22:02 80 Blk glover ln maxwell, ems call | other mrodgers maxwell fire rescue

13:23:56 1200 Blk reed dr warrant service | other mrodgers 8232

13:58:44 300 Blk old colony line rd dale civil matter | other mrodgers 2402

14:24:59 4800 Blk nn hwy 183 hwy lockhart animal at large | made secure mrodgers 8234

14:38:18 Barth rd stray dog | unable to secure mrodgers 8234

15:22:15 900 Blk skyline dr dale welfare concern | found secure lbarrios 8231

15:29:33 9200 Blk san marcos hwy lockhart, verbal disturbance | no report mrodgers

15:49:23 4500 Blk barth rd loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8234

16:26:31 1600 Blk chamberlin rd civil matter | other mrodgers 2404

16:28:29 4900 Blk fm 671 lockhart loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232

16:55:25 300 Blk crane ln lockhart public service | other mrodgers 8231

17:02:43 Hwy 80 lockhart, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers

17:05:35 I10 loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8203

17:25:20 4900 Blk fm 671 loose livestock | unable to locate mrodgers 8234

12956 Blk camino real welfare concern | follow up mrodgers 8231

22:22:30 300 Blk meridian ln complaint | other aross 8240

22:29:15 Hwy 183 nb assist motorist | no report aross 8240

22:41:03 Hwy 183 nb assist motorist | no report aross 8240

23:43:38 Old spanish trl assist motorist | no report aross 8242

Feb. 24

00:26:01 700 Blk ss main st disturbance | report taken aross 8242

03:39:21 300 Blk whitehouse rd luling, family violence | report taken aross 8243

04:52:58 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, accident minor | other aross

05:27:43 Hwy 183 nb accident minor | other aross 8243

05:43:39 Hwy 183 nb accident minor | other aross 8232

06:54:30 400 Blk little lane ln follow up investigation | other mrodgers 8243

08:33:25 2100 Blk county line rd dale, public service | no report mrodgers 8231

08:52:15 3000 Blk silvermine rd harwood fire alarm | found secure mrodgers 8202

09:05:01 8600 Blk fm 672 public service-aco | other mrodgers 8234

09:23:32 23 Blk clint ct, suicidal subject | no report mrodgers 8231

2022 09:47:16 14050 Blk magnolia st luling smoke investigation | fire call mrodgers emc1

09:48:44 Sh130 lockhart, accident minor | other mrodgers 8232

09:58:07 500 Blk skyline rd dale abandoned vehicle | found secure mrodgers 8231

10:23:52 Kyle parkway kyle, follow up investigation | other mrodgers 8234

10:38:21 3100 Blk fm 671 luling, tx animal at large | other lbarrios 8234

11:20:41 2500 Blk swcamino real – sw sector kyle, reckless driving | other mrodgers

11:35:06 2000 Blk old bastrop rd san marcos welfare concern | other lbarrios 8231

11:52:26 100 Blk maple st maxwell public service | no report mrodgers 8231

12:31:52 Hwy 183 nb assist another agency | other mrodgers 8230

12:36:06 300 Blk lytton lane ln civil matter | other mrodgers 2404

12:43:19 500 Blk seawillow rd threats | no report mrodgers 8232

13:21:46 1600 Blk chamberlin rd dale civil matter | other mrodgers 2404

13:39:15 300 Blk old colony line rd burglary residential | report taken mrodgers 8231

13:52:55 900 Blk scenic view rd public service-aco | no report mrodgers 8234

14:33:54 5400 Blk old colony line rd dale, injured deer or animal | referred to

Another agency mrodgers

15:17:24 1700 Blk ss colorado lockhart warrant service | other mrodgers

15:22:44 1100 Blk ww liveoak lockhart civil matter | citation mrodgers 2101

16:17:04 1600 Blk burdette wells rd recovered stolen property | follow up mrodgers 8232

300 Blk old colony line rd verify location, criminal trespass | no report mrodgers 8232

16:48:00 2200 Blk sunflower trail luling, arassment | other mrodgers 8210

17:07:25 0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another

Agency mrodgers

17:31:07 1400 Blk sandy creek rd red rock credit card abuse | report taken mrodgers 8241

19:30:59 100 Blk meadow trail road rd dale, disturbance | other aross 8241

19:55:19 700 Blk mustang hollow loop dale, suspicious circumstance | found secure aross 8242

20:26:10 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector dale, 911 misdial | cancel/disregard aross

20:31:55

20:49:45 400 Blk little ln, follow up investigation | other aross

21:32:29 Seton kyle follow up investigation | other aross cid 1

Feb. 25

02:07:27 Dollar tree off hwy 80 close patrol | no report aross 8242

08:10:40 8500 Blk fm 1854 theft | no report mrodgers 2409

08:39:47 Fm 1854 dale loose livestock | other lhiles 8234

09:19:15 100 Blk ward ln lockhart, ems call | other lhiles brush 74

09:32:50 300 Blk apaloosa trl dale animal welfare concern | other mrodgers 8234

09:36:08 400 Blk rancho linda dr lockhart public service | other lhiles 8213

14:04:13 300 Blk tierra verde run dale ems call | other lhiles 8213

14:13:39 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, tx warrant service | arrest warrant lhiles 8205

14:28:05 300 Blk meadow trail rd dale follow up investigation | other lhiles 8250

14:42:55 24 Blk mimosa st maxwell civil matter | other lhiles

15:00:28 Fm 1979 martindale, smoke investigation | other lhiles brush 61

15:04:39 6900 Blk san marcos hwy prairie lea, theft | other kdavila 8211

15:16:19 Fm 672 stray dog | other kdavila 8234

15:29:26 100 Blk winners cir dale animal at large | other lhiles 8234

15:44:19 14000 Blk hwy 80 hwy traffic stop | citation lhiles 2306

16:33:59 200 Blk kinsey trl luling investigation | fire call kdavila midco fire rescue

16:34:27 1500 Blk homannville trl lockhart animal welfare concern | other lhiles 8234

16:34:50 24 Blk mimosa st maxwell civil matter | other igonzales2306 2306

16:45:05 100 Blk mulberry st maxwell, tx harassment | other lhiles 8213

17:05:10 800 Blk robin ranch rd lockhart assault | other lhiles 8211

17:13:05 200 Blk clydesdale dr dale animal in trap | other kdavila 8213

17:21:07 700 Blk first st mutual aid | fire call kdavila eng 51

18:33:09 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart follow up investigation | other kzion 8224

19:17:45 10225 Blk state park rd lot 36 rd lockhart stray dog | other jsalinas 8242

20:15:43 1500 Blk homannville trl lockhart, tx follow up investigation | other jsalinas

21:20:44 Fm 671 luling, accident minor | cancel/disregard jsalinas

21:32:59 200 Blk memorial dr luling, tx assist another agency | cancel/disregard jsalinas

21:58:02 S hwy 183 befpore 464 exit lockhart, reckless driving | cancel/disregard jsalinas

22:21:56 Fm 671 lockhart, accident no injury | other jsalinas 8242

22:41:58 Senb hwy 183 rd luling, welfare concern | other jsalinas 8223

22:59:33 6000 Blk fm 1854 debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas

Feb. 26

02:54:46 1100 Blk us hwy 183 hwy lockhart, tx welfare concern | other xthomas 8242

02:58:45 1200 Blk reed dr jail dr lockhart, tx assist another agency | other jsalinas 8242

03:09:04 Sb san marcos hwy martindale, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas

03:38:29 Hwy 183 luling, tx assist motorist | report taken jsalinas 8242

03:59:39 Nhwy 304 gonzales, accident no injury | no report jsalinas 8223

2000 Blk fm 672 pecan creek rv park lot 12 lockhart suspicious vehicle | no report jsalinas 8224

05:04:54 Wb camino real and sh 130 buda, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas

05:43:49 700 Blk ss main st @ fentress storage and rv park st lockhart, verbal disturbance | report taken jsalinas 8211

09:22:12 467.1 Blk state highway 130 hwy abandoned vehicle | other lhiles 8213

09:57:11 3100 Blk homannville tr investigation | fire call kdavila esd11

10:25:52 1100 Blk fm 1854 dale, ems call | fire call kdavila dale vfd

10:44:39 2000 Blk colorado dr lockhart, tx assist another agency | other lhiles 8205

11:06:53 Hwy 142 stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8213

11:37:10 Hwy 80 san marcos, injured deer or animal | no report lhiles 8213

12:27:08 Taylorsville rd dale, tx assist motorist | other lhiles 8211

13:24:36 Hwy 80 smpd, loose livestock | unable to locate kdavila 8213

14:03:49 83 Blk crooked rd dale alarm residence | other kdavila 8213

14:49:42 400 Blk fm 1966 maxwell investigation | other lhiles maxwell fire rescue

14:50:42 11348 Blk fm 1854 buda, ems call | fire call lhiles squad 1107

15:32:44 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency kdavila

16:42:02 100 Blk longhorn ln lockhart suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8213

17:20:15 900 Blk old lockhart rd lockhart public service | other lhiles 8211

18:36:52 600 Blk fm 1296 waelder harassment | no report lhiles 8223

18:43:25 1500 Blk old lockhart r lockhart animal welfare concern | referred to nother agency lhiles

19:02:16 200 Blk fm 1984 maxwell stray dog | other lhiles 8224

20:25:33 100 Blk colorado drsan marcos, verbal disturbance | no report jsalinas 8241

20:38:11 Fifth st kyle, deadly conduct | unable to locate jsalinas

20:43:39 1700 Blk fm 2984 luling accident no injury | no report xthomas 8223

21:10:08 600 Blk longhollow rd buda, ems call | other jsalinas

21:23:07 Fm 1977 martindale, tx assist motorist | no report jsalinas

22:58:49 1200 Blk pettytown rd dale loud music | no report jsalinas 8223

23:07:46 Forister ranch dr dale close patrol | found secure jsalinas 8241

23:42:29 800 Blk garrett trl maxwell harassment | no report jsalinas 8221

Feb. 27

00:13:03 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas

00:55:52 10225 Blk state park rd lockhart, tx close patrol | found secure jsalinas 8223

02/27/2022 01:39:31 I-10 access rd east luling, accident minor | referred to another agency jsalinas

01:56:23 200 Blk fm 86 luling, tx criminal mischief | report taken jsalinas 8223

04:02:13 Spanish oak rd close patrol | found secure jsalinas 8223

05:01:26 100 Blk alaska rd san marcos, ems call | other jsalinas

05:03:29 Interstate hwy 10 luling welfare concern | referred to another agency xthomas

06:14:32 Camino real kyle, accident minor | other jsalinas 8211

07:52:03 600 Blk hilltop dr dale ems call | fire call lhiles squad 1107

09:10:38 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart traffic stop/arrest | cancel/disregard kdavila 8205

10:44:53 15 Blk amy ln san marcos animal attack | report taken lhiles 8213

11:18:18 St joseph st prairie lea, tx citizen contact | other lhiles 8211

11:24:44 800 Blk track rd dale, tx stray dog | other lhiles 8211

13:26:34 100 Blk misty dr lockhart animal attack | other lhiles

13:46:23 5000 Blk fm 1854 lockhart grass fire | fire call lhiles brush 27

13:50:38 700 Blk old lytton springs rd lockhart loose livestock | other lhiles 8205

13:52:34 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart juvenile complaint | report taken kdavila 8211

14:00:34 1500 Blk ee market st – sw sector st lockhart accident minor | other kdavila

14:06:14 1300 Blk carter rd dale discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles 8213

14:40:05 Wb blk hwy 142 assist another agency | unable to locate lhiles 8211

14:51:27 200 Blk rancho linda dr lockhar grass fire | other lhiles esd11

14:57:21 300 Blk placid ln kyle, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

15:15:38 21 Blk pinto pony path dale theft | report taken lhiles 8213

15:37:05 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart fire-structure | other lhiles 8211

15:40:55 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila

15:43:57 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

15:44:54 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila

15:45:24 900 Blk oak trail dr lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila

15:46:24 2000 Blk swwilliamson rd – sw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila

15:48:24 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

15:48:38 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

15:49:28 2000 Blk swwilliamson rd – sw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

16:06:25 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila

16:15:59 17300 Blk camino real dale, loose livestock | other kdavila

16:28:03 400 Blk vine hill rd dale stray dog | follow up lhiles

16:32:40 Camino real mustang ridge, loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles

16:44:36 3300 Blk county line rd dale, tx public service | other lhiles

16:54:34 100 Blk elm st martindale, lift assist | other lhiles

18:21:57 600 Blk st johns rd st dale public service | unable to locate lhiles 8224

18:40:16 2200 Blk fm 713 lockhart injured deer or animal | unable to locate lhiles 8224

18:43:09 2500 Blk fm 713 lockhart injured deer or animal | cancel/disregard lhiles

18:49:05 Selonghorn ln kyle, fire-brush | fire call jsalinas

18:59:09 Black ankle rd lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate jsalinas 8224

19:32:22 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas

19:50:59 500 Blk still meadow dr tc, ems call | cancel/disregard jsalinas

20:04:02 Fm 713 lockhart assist motorist | other jsalinas 8224

20:45:14 5400 Blk fm 672 dale assist another agency | report taken jsalinas 8224

21:21:04 Reavis rd luling, grass fire | fire call jsalinas midco fire rescue

21:40:09 24 Blk paisano ln ln dale, tx public service | other jsalinas

21:42:26 E lone star buda, accident major | other jsalinas 8224

22:53:19 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart, fire-structure | other jsalinas 8224

23:18:54 300 Blk witter rd ems call | other jsalinas 8224

23:25:48 400 Blk craw ave san marcos, assault | citation jsalinas 8224

23:26:33 600 Blk tumbleweed trl lockhart welfare concern | no report xthomas 8240