Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter
Feb. 21
06:43:51 San Marcos hwy n of Cherryville pkwy Lockhart, pole on fire | other asalvatierra eng 61
06:56:42 2300 Blk sehighway 142 – se sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra
06:57:38 500 Blk hillview rd dale, animal in trap | no report lhiles 8234
07:32:21 200 Blk everest cv dale, suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8213
22-021526 02/21/2022 08:25:07
1900 Blk rogers ranch rd lockhart, animal at large | other lhiles 8234
09:04:59 300 Blk old colony line rd dale, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8210
10:53:54 1600 Blk homannville trl lockhart, alarm residence | made secure lhiles 8213
11:06:32 Tomahawk trl dale, suspicious circumstance | report taken lhiles 8213
11:09:45 14712 Blk camino real criminal trespass | other kdavila 8211
11:27:05 6500 Blk pettytown rd dale, welfare concern | other kdavila 8210 16669 blk fm 86 dale, follow up investigation | other kdavila 8210
11:46:49 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, follow up investigation | other kdavila 8234
12:59:20 20000 Blk hwy 80 hwy san marcos vehicle in roadway | unable to locate lhiles 8213
13:08:52 20 Blk live oak dr maxwell theft | other kdavila 8211
13:12:08 2900 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 8213
13:20:20 200 Blk burns rd luling public service-aco | other kdavila 8234
13:41:03 100 Blk pebblestone rd dale animal at large | other lhiles 8234
14:47:02 200 Blk tower rd lockhart welfare concern | referred to another Agency lhiles
15:44:12 20221 Blk camino real dale burglary | other kdavila 8213
16:53:14 1000 Blk thompson rd dale ems call | fire call kdavila
17:23:02 3700 Blk dry creek rd lockhart grass fire | other kdavila esd11
17:23:19 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – nw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other kdavila
17:35:38 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
18:36:41 20221 Blk camino real dale follow up investigation | no report kdavila 8224
18:39:35 900bl blk rolling ridge rd lockhart animal at large | other kdavila
19:32:43 19221 Blk hwy 80 hwy san marcos, accident fatality | other jsalinas 8220
19:42:46 1300 Blk eriver rd – e sector rd san marcos, multiple callers for active call | other jsalinas
19:50:31 100 Blk william pettus ct kyle, ems call | other jsalinas brush 74
20:23:43 52 Blk pinto pony path animal at large | other jsalinas 8221
21:05:37 14012 Blk camino real kyle ems call | other jsalinas
21:34:28 3600 Blk callihan rd lockhart, disturbance | no report jsalinas 8224
Feb. 22
00:47:53 33 Blk william evans st san marcos animal bite | no report jsalinas
08:19:55 3200 Blk washburn rd luling loose livestock | other lbarrios 8234
08:33:35 500 Blk morning mist lockhart citizen contact | other lhiles 8211
09:04:15 Quail ridge dr citizen contact | other lhiles 8211
09:31:57 20221 Blk camino real dale follow up investigation | other lhiles 8210
09:33:24 Hwy 142 martindale reckless driving | other lhiles
09:48:34 100 Blk polonia rd lockhart animal at large | other lhiles 8234
10:15:10 300 Blk walnut creek ln dale harassment | report taken lhiles 8211
10:52:42 36 Blk willow st maxwell civil matter | other lhiles 2305
11:35:34 500 Blk witter rd lockhart ems call | report taken lhiles 8211
11:51:07 Fm 3158 dale loose livestock | other kdavila 8234
12:22:41 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart warrant service | arrest warrant lhiles 8211
12:26:38 Hidden oak rd dale abandoned vehicle | other kdavila 8210
13:53:14 500 Blk wsilent valley rd – w sector rd lockhart, reckless driving | cancel/disregard lhiles
13:56:09 33 Blk william evans st san marcos, animal bite | other kdavila 8234
14:01:06 1900 Blk ee pierce st – w sector st luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles
14:03:09 A100 blk sector w – tmobile usa luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles
14:03:52 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles
14:04:33 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles
14:24:50 Quail ridge dr dale animal welfare concern | follow up lhiles 8234
14:29:09 4200 Blk sh 304 rosanky, loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles
15:23:21 1600 Blk shenandoah trl civil matter | other lhiles 2113
16:53:11 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart information | report taken lbarrios cid 1
17:07:21 36 Blk willow st maxwell civil matter | other lhiles 2305
17:49:02 Fm 672 assist motorist | no report lhiles 8224
19:13:32 Area of west ridge rd martindale discharge firearms | no report jsalinas 8224
19:24:03 1500 Blk hunters rd lockhart assist another agency | other jsalinas brush 51
19:50:49 State park rd fentress reckless driving | other jsalinas 8224
19:54:14 8000 Blk ecamino real – e sector kyle, accident major | referred to another agency
Xthomas
20:44:26 600 Blk chamberlin rd dale criminal trespass | report taken xthomas 8224
21:07:29 Sehwy 80 just n of callihan rd lockhart, stranded motorist | public assistance
Provided xthomas
23:52:24 5000 Blk barth rd lockhart, ems call | report taken xthomas 8220
Feb. 23
00:28:40 100 Blk colorado dr maxwell welfare concern | other jsalinas 8224
07:59:53 700 Blk old lockhart rd public service | no report mrodgers 8231
08:06:05 Pebblestone rd animal at large | unable to locate mrodgers 8234
08:23:14 Rosewood suspicious vehicle | other mrodgers 8231
08:49:42 6900 Blk hwy 304 hwy welfare concern | person check good mrodgers
2022 09:44:01 3500 Blk dry creek rd follow up investigation | follow up mrodgers cid 1
10:00:14 100 Blk alamo dranimal welfare concern | other mrodgers 8234
11:02:18 100 Blk rylea ct kyle, fire-brush | fire call mrodgers esd11
11:08:36 8800 Blk fm 1854 dale public service | no report mrodgers 8231
11:33:40 700 Blk silent valley park civil matter | other mrodgers 2402
11:56:19 10010 Blk fm 86 dale complaint | other mrodgers 8234
12:16:41 Sierra dr loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232
12:31:32 300 Blk gillis st fentress animal welfare concern | follow up lbarrios 8234
12:55:00 100 Blk shetland trl dale indecency w/child | other lbarrios 8232
13:07:40 200 Blk tower rd lockhart welfare concern | other mrodgers 8231
13:17:30 1300 Blk aspen st civil matter | other mrodgers 2103
13:22:02 80 Blk glover ln maxwell, ems call | other mrodgers maxwell fire rescue
13:23:56 1200 Blk reed dr warrant service | other mrodgers 8232
13:58:44 300 Blk old colony line rd dale civil matter | other mrodgers 2402
14:24:59 4800 Blk nn hwy 183 hwy lockhart animal at large | made secure mrodgers 8234
14:38:18 Barth rd stray dog | unable to secure mrodgers 8234
15:22:15 900 Blk skyline dr dale welfare concern | found secure lbarrios 8231
15:29:33 9200 Blk san marcos hwy lockhart, verbal disturbance | no report mrodgers
15:49:23 4500 Blk barth rd loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8234
16:26:31 1600 Blk chamberlin rd civil matter | other mrodgers 2404
16:28:29 4900 Blk fm 671 lockhart loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232
16:55:25 300 Blk crane ln lockhart public service | other mrodgers 8231
17:02:43 Hwy 80 lockhart, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers
17:05:35 I10 loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8203
17:25:20 4900 Blk fm 671 loose livestock | unable to locate mrodgers 8234
12956 Blk camino real welfare concern | follow up mrodgers 8231
22:22:30 300 Blk meridian ln complaint | other aross 8240
22:29:15 Hwy 183 nb assist motorist | no report aross 8240
22:41:03 Hwy 183 nb assist motorist | no report aross 8240
23:43:38 Old spanish trl assist motorist | no report aross 8242
Feb. 24
00:26:01 700 Blk ss main st disturbance | report taken aross 8242
03:39:21 300 Blk whitehouse rd luling, family violence | report taken aross 8243
04:52:58 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, accident minor | other aross
05:27:43 Hwy 183 nb accident minor | other aross 8243
05:43:39 Hwy 183 nb accident minor | other aross 8232
06:54:30 400 Blk little lane ln follow up investigation | other mrodgers 8243
08:33:25 2100 Blk county line rd dale, public service | no report mrodgers 8231
08:52:15 3000 Blk silvermine rd harwood fire alarm | found secure mrodgers 8202
09:05:01 8600 Blk fm 672 public service-aco | other mrodgers 8234
09:23:32 23 Blk clint ct, suicidal subject | no report mrodgers 8231
2022 09:47:16 14050 Blk magnolia st luling smoke investigation | fire call mrodgers emc1
09:48:44 Sh130 lockhart, accident minor | other mrodgers 8232
09:58:07 500 Blk skyline rd dale abandoned vehicle | found secure mrodgers 8231
10:23:52 Kyle parkway kyle, follow up investigation | other mrodgers 8234
10:38:21 3100 Blk fm 671 luling, tx animal at large | other lbarrios 8234
11:20:41 2500 Blk swcamino real – sw sector kyle, reckless driving | other mrodgers
11:35:06 2000 Blk old bastrop rd san marcos welfare concern | other lbarrios 8231
11:52:26 100 Blk maple st maxwell public service | no report mrodgers 8231
12:31:52 Hwy 183 nb assist another agency | other mrodgers 8230
12:36:06 300 Blk lytton lane ln civil matter | other mrodgers 2404
12:43:19 500 Blk seawillow rd threats | no report mrodgers 8232
13:21:46 1600 Blk chamberlin rd dale civil matter | other mrodgers 2404
13:39:15 300 Blk old colony line rd burglary residential | report taken mrodgers 8231
13:52:55 900 Blk scenic view rd public service-aco | no report mrodgers 8234
14:33:54 5400 Blk old colony line rd dale, injured deer or animal | referred to
Another agency mrodgers 7108
15:17:24 1700 Blk ss colorado lockhart warrant service | other mrodgers
15:22:44 1100 Blk ww liveoak lockhart civil matter | citation mrodgers 2101
16:17:04 1600 Blk burdette wells rd recovered stolen property | follow up mrodgers 8232
300 Blk old colony line rd verify location, criminal trespass | no report mrodgers 8232
16:48:00 2200 Blk sunflower trail luling, arassment | other mrodgers 8210
17:07:25 0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another
Agency mrodgers
17:31:07 1400 Blk sandy creek rd red rock credit card abuse | report taken mrodgers 8241
19:30:59 100 Blk meadow trail road rd dale, disturbance | other aross 8241
19:55:19 700 Blk mustang hollow loop dale, suspicious circumstance | found secure aross 8242
20:26:10 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector dale, 911 misdial | cancel/disregard aross
20:31:55
20:49:45 400 Blk little ln, follow up investigation | other aross
21:32:29 Seton kyle follow up investigation | other aross cid 1
Feb. 25
02:07:27 Dollar tree off hwy 80 close patrol | no report aross 8242
08:10:40 8500 Blk fm 1854 theft | no report mrodgers 2409
08:39:47 Fm 1854 dale loose livestock | other lhiles 8234
09:19:15 100 Blk ward ln lockhart, ems call | other lhiles brush 74
09:32:50 300 Blk apaloosa trl dale animal welfare concern | other mrodgers 8234
09:36:08 400 Blk rancho linda dr lockhart public service | other lhiles 8213
14:04:13 300 Blk tierra verde run dale ems call | other lhiles 8213
14:13:39 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, tx warrant service | arrest warrant lhiles 8205
14:28:05 300 Blk meadow trail rd dale follow up investigation | other lhiles 8250
14:42:55 24 Blk mimosa st maxwell civil matter | other lhiles
15:00:28 Fm 1979 martindale, smoke investigation | other lhiles brush 61
15:04:39 6900 Blk san marcos hwy prairie lea, theft | other kdavila 8211
15:16:19 Fm 672 stray dog | other kdavila 8234
15:29:26 100 Blk winners cir dale animal at large | other lhiles 8234
15:44:19 14000 Blk hwy 80 hwy traffic stop | citation lhiles 2306
16:33:59 200 Blk kinsey trl luling investigation | fire call kdavila midco fire rescue
16:34:27 1500 Blk homannville trl lockhart animal welfare concern | other lhiles 8234
16:34:50 24 Blk mimosa st maxwell civil matter | other igonzales2306 2306
16:45:05 100 Blk mulberry st maxwell, tx harassment | other lhiles 8213
17:05:10 800 Blk robin ranch rd lockhart assault | other lhiles 8211
17:13:05 200 Blk clydesdale dr dale animal in trap | other kdavila 8213
17:21:07 700 Blk first st mutual aid | fire call kdavila eng 51
18:33:09 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart follow up investigation | other kzion 8224
19:17:45 10225 Blk state park rd lot 36 rd lockhart stray dog | other jsalinas 8242
20:15:43 1500 Blk homannville trl lockhart, tx follow up investigation | other jsalinas
21:20:44 Fm 671 luling, accident minor | cancel/disregard jsalinas
21:32:59 200 Blk memorial dr luling, tx assist another agency | cancel/disregard jsalinas
21:58:02 S hwy 183 befpore 464 exit lockhart, reckless driving | cancel/disregard jsalinas
22:21:56 Fm 671 lockhart, accident no injury | other jsalinas 8242
22:41:58 Senb hwy 183 rd luling, welfare concern | other jsalinas 8223
22:59:33 6000 Blk fm 1854 debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas
Feb. 26
02:54:46 1100 Blk us hwy 183 hwy lockhart, tx welfare concern | other xthomas 8242
02:58:45 1200 Blk reed dr jail dr lockhart, tx assist another agency | other jsalinas 8242
03:09:04 Sb san marcos hwy martindale, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas
03:38:29 Hwy 183 luling, tx assist motorist | report taken jsalinas 8242
03:59:39 Nhwy 304 gonzales, accident no injury | no report jsalinas 8223
2000 Blk fm 672 pecan creek rv park lot 12 lockhart suspicious vehicle | no report jsalinas 8224
05:04:54 Wb camino real and sh 130 buda, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas
05:43:49 700 Blk ss main st @ fentress storage and rv park st lockhart, verbal disturbance | report taken jsalinas 8211
09:22:12 467.1 Blk state highway 130 hwy abandoned vehicle | other lhiles 8213
09:57:11 3100 Blk homannville tr investigation | fire call kdavila esd11
10:25:52 1100 Blk fm 1854 dale, ems call | fire call kdavila dale vfd
10:44:39 2000 Blk colorado dr lockhart, tx assist another agency | other lhiles 8205
11:06:53 Hwy 142 stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8213
11:37:10 Hwy 80 san marcos, injured deer or animal | no report lhiles 8213
12:27:08 Taylorsville rd dale, tx assist motorist | other lhiles 8211
13:24:36 Hwy 80 smpd, loose livestock | unable to locate kdavila 8213
14:03:49 83 Blk crooked rd dale alarm residence | other kdavila 8213
14:49:42 400 Blk fm 1966 maxwell investigation | other lhiles maxwell fire rescue
14:50:42 11348 Blk fm 1854 buda, ems call | fire call lhiles squad 1107
15:32:44 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency kdavila
16:42:02 100 Blk longhorn ln lockhart suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8213
17:20:15 900 Blk old lockhart rd lockhart public service | other lhiles 8211
18:36:52 600 Blk fm 1296 waelder harassment | no report lhiles 8223
18:43:25 1500 Blk old lockhart r lockhart animal welfare concern | referred to nother agency lhiles
19:02:16 200 Blk fm 1984 maxwell stray dog | other lhiles 8224
20:25:33 100 Blk colorado drsan marcos, verbal disturbance | no report jsalinas 8241
20:38:11 Fifth st kyle, deadly conduct | unable to locate jsalinas
20:43:39 1700 Blk fm 2984 luling accident no injury | no report xthomas 8223
21:10:08 600 Blk longhollow rd buda, ems call | other jsalinas
21:23:07 Fm 1977 martindale, tx assist motorist | no report jsalinas
22:58:49 1200 Blk pettytown rd dale loud music | no report jsalinas 8223
23:07:46 Forister ranch dr dale close patrol | found secure jsalinas 8241
23:42:29 800 Blk garrett trl maxwell harassment | no report jsalinas 8221
Feb. 27
00:13:03 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas
00:55:52 10225 Blk state park rd lockhart, tx close patrol | found secure jsalinas 8223
02/27/2022 01:39:31 I-10 access rd east luling, accident minor | referred to another agency jsalinas
01:39:47 I-10 access rd east luling, accident minor | referred to another agency jsalinas
01:56:23 200 Blk fm 86 luling, tx criminal mischief | report taken jsalinas 8223
04:02:13 Spanish oak rd close patrol | found secure jsalinas 8223
05:01:26 100 Blk alaska rd san marcos, ems call | other jsalinas
05:03:29 Interstate hwy 10 luling welfare concern | referred to another agency xthomas
06:14:32 Camino real kyle, accident minor | other jsalinas 8211
07:52:03 600 Blk hilltop dr dale ems call | fire call lhiles squad 1107
09:10:38 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart traffic stop/arrest | cancel/disregard kdavila 8205
10:44:53 15 Blk amy ln san marcos animal attack | report taken lhiles 8213
11:18:18 St joseph st prairie lea, tx citizen contact | other lhiles 8211
11:24:44 800 Blk track rd dale, tx stray dog | other lhiles 8211
13:26:34 100 Blk misty dr lockhart animal attack | other lhiles
13:46:23 5000 Blk fm 1854 lockhart grass fire | fire call lhiles brush 27
13:50:38 700 Blk old lytton springs rd lockhart loose livestock | other lhiles 8205
13:52:34 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart juvenile complaint | report taken kdavila 8211
14:00:34 1500 Blk ee market st – sw sector st lockhart accident minor | other kdavila
14:06:14 1300 Blk carter rd dale discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles 8213
14:40:05 Wb blk hwy 142 assist another agency | unable to locate lhiles 8211
14:51:27 200 Blk rancho linda dr lockhar grass fire | other lhiles esd11
14:57:21 300 Blk placid ln kyle, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles
15:15:38 21 Blk pinto pony path dale theft | report taken lhiles 8213
15:37:05 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart fire-structure | other lhiles 8211
15:40:55 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila
15:43:57 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles
15:44:54 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila
15:45:24 900 Blk oak trail dr lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila
15:46:24 2000 Blk swwilliamson rd – sw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila
15:48:24 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
15:48:38 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
15:49:28 2000 Blk swwilliamson rd – sw sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
16:06:25 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call kdavila
16:15:59 17300 Blk camino real dale, loose livestock | other kdavila
16:28:03 400 Blk vine hill rd dale stray dog | follow up lhiles
16:32:40 Camino real mustang ridge, loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles
16:44:36 3300 Blk county line rd dale, tx public service | other lhiles
16:54:34 100 Blk elm st martindale, lift assist | other lhiles
18:21:57 600 Blk st johns rd st dale public service | unable to locate lhiles 8224
18:40:16 2200 Blk fm 713 lockhart injured deer or animal | unable to locate lhiles 8224
18:43:09 2500 Blk fm 713 lockhart injured deer or animal | cancel/disregard lhiles
18:49:05 Selonghorn ln kyle, fire-brush | fire call jsalinas
18:59:09 Black ankle rd lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate jsalinas 8224
19:32:22 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency jsalinas
19:50:59 500 Blk still meadow dr tc, ems call | cancel/disregard jsalinas
20:04:02 Fm 713 lockhart assist motorist | other jsalinas 8224
20:45:14 5400 Blk fm 672 dale assist another agency | report taken jsalinas 8224
21:21:04 Reavis rd luling, grass fire | fire call jsalinas midco fire rescue
21:40:09 24 Blk paisano ln ln dale, tx public service | other jsalinas
21:42:26 E lone star buda, accident major | other jsalinas 8224
22:53:19 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart, fire-structure | other jsalinas 8224
23:18:54 300 Blk witter rd ems call | other jsalinas 8224
23:25:48 400 Blk craw ave san marcos, assault | citation jsalinas 8224
23:26:33 600 Blk tumbleweed trl lockhart welfare concern | no report xthomas 8240