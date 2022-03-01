Shirley Dianne Spencer Share:







Shirley Dianne Spencer, 72, passed away on March 1, 2022. She was born in Caldwell County to the late Norman and Mary Williams Buckner on April 11, 1949.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Spencer (2015). She is survived by her son, Gary Spencer and his wife, Joanna of Lockhart and Norman Spencer and his wife, Sue of San Marcos; siblings, Dorothy Webb, Geraldine Lee, Josephine Buckner and Troy Buckner. She is also survived by one grandchild, Cheyenne Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Friday, March, 4, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 with a graveside service at 2PM at Jefferey Cemetery where Dianne will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frank.