Abraham Mata, 79, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on February 22, 2022. He entered this world on March 16, 1942 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Ricardo and Isabel Mata.

Mr. Mata was preceded in death by his parents, a son, John Gilbert Mata, a daughter, Florence Mata, and a brother, Ricardo Mata.

He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Mata; son Adolph Robledo; daughter Betty Estrada; daughter Gracie Sanchez; son Gil Mata; son Edward Gutierrez; daughter Janet Mata; daughter Barbara Spikes; son Abraham (Abe) Mata, Jr.; daughter Bethany Mata; sister Linda Castillo; Numerous grandchildren; Numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson Asiah Salinas.

The love of Abraham’s life was his wife. They built a wonder family together, and supported each of their children’s hopes and aspirations. He thoroughly enjoyed watching old westerns. He loved rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and The Texas Longhorns. Mr. Mata also enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing. Music as also something he enjoyed. He was a very personable, generous, and kind man.

Visitation will be at DeLeon Funeral Home on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.