Emergency care center on its way to Lockhart

By Miles Smith

Editor / POST-REGISTER

A more-than-9,000 square-foot facility that will provide emergency and urgent care services as well as well-paying jobs is on its way to Lockhart.

The planned Lockhart Emergency Care Center will be located on 2 acres at the northeast corner of Borchert Loop and City Line Road, according to a statement issued by the Greater San Marcos Partnership, the 501c6 regional economic development organization serving the San Marcos and Hays and Caldwell counties.

“There is a need for more access to healthcare in Lockhart and Caldwell County,” said Caldwell County Judge Ken Schawe. “Currently, Lockhart residents have great but limited options, especially during minor emergencies. This clinic will be a tremendous service to our citizens.”

LECC is expected hire more than 40 employees — including doctors, nurses, medical technicians and administrative staff — to work at the 9,182-square foot center. Average individual annual compensation is projected to be $60,000.

“Having strong and diverse healthcare options is a critical component to bolstering an area’s economy as people need to know where they can be treated and cared for when looking to relocate,” said Mayor Lew White. “We welcome the Lockhart Emergency Care Center to the community and look forward to the vital role LECC will play in our growing community.”

No projected grand opening date or address for the new center has been announced. To date, the LECC has purchased a total of 16 acres in Lockhart for the construction of future projects.

“It’s important to develop healthcare here,” said Lockhart Economic Development Corporation Director Rob Tobias. “LECC is a for-profit company and it has made a significant investment in our community. I’m really excited about this project and hope that someday, we’ll see a full-service emergency hospital in Lockhart.”

The LECC could benefit from incentives from both Caldwell County and the City of Lockhart if certain criteria are met.

The county and city are providing 75 percent of the real property taxes and the business personal property taxes generated by business on the land for the next 10 years. The total county and city property tax rebates shall not be more than $265,785 and $230,733 respectively over the 10-year term, according to the Greater San Marcos Partnership.

In order to receive the county incentives, LECC must invest more than $5.8 million and create at least 39 jobs over the 10-year term. City incentives are contingent upon LECC maintaining up to 30 new full-time equivalent jobs with an average wage of $60,000 a year over the 10-year term.

The City of Lockhart also adopted a resolution authorizing a Lockhart Economic Development Corporation Performance Agreement providing $393,000 to Lockhart Care Center, LLC. Funds from the LEDC Performance Agreement will help cover LECC building costs, including construction and infrastructure development.