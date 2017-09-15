Huge raises budgeted for Judge, Sheriff
By Kathi Bliss
Editor/POST-REGISTER
As the clock winds down on the current fiscal year, the Caldwell County Commissioners Court continues to eye the budget proposed by County Judge Kenneth Schawe.
In a move that has drawn little attention, the Commissioners suggested last month that the budget be amended to include significant pay raises for the County Judge and the Sheriff, bringing both salaries to $75,000 per year.
