Huge raises budgeted for Judge, Sheriff

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

As the clock winds down on the current fiscal year, the Caldwell County Commissioners Court continues to eye the budget proposed by County Judge Kenneth Schawe.

In a move that has drawn little attention, the Commissioners suggested last month that the budget be amended to include significant pay raises for the County Judge and the Sheriff, bringing both salaries to $75,000 per year.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

Comments



You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment


CAPTCHA

*