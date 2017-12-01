Library, Chamber, City embrace the season with Dickens’ preparations

Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, City of Lockhart and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce present fun-filled excitement for the entire family. Step back into the enchanting world of Charles Dickens’ 19th century England on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 and Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. A joint effort of the friends of the Library, the City of Lockhart, and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce this event transforms Lockhart into an enchanted Christmas Past.

Enjoy two days of activities and entertainment in Historic Lockhart. Share the delight of children’s laughter as magicians, jugglers, a Master Falconer, choirs, and musicians entertain. With Father Christmas to hear holiday wishes throughout the day, streets will be full of vendors, ladies and gentlemen in their Victorian finery and delightful Christmas music. Enjoy a day of continuous, free entertainment and a relaxed shopping experience in Lockhart.

The Dickens’ Night Parade

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Join a rollicking, boisterous cast of all of Dickens’ most memorable characters in an illuminated Night Parade that sets off on Market Street and makes its way through historic Lockhart. Truly a fantastic spectacle, the parade consists of performers, lighted floats, decorated vehicles and costumed walkers. Everyone is invited to join in this holiday romp with an entertaining and amusing group of merry-makers, and help us welcome Father Christmas to Lockhart! The Lighted Parade, sponsored the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, is still open for registration. For more information please call the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce at (512) 398-2818.

Holiday Tour of Homes

Home Tours, the Beta Sigma Phi sponsors a Holiday Tour of Homes from 1 – 5 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 and can be purchased from the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, First Lockhart National Bank, or from any Beta member. The day of the event, tickets are $12 and can be bought at any of the stops on the Tour or in the Library. See Page 3A of today’s Post-Register for a list of locations on this year’s Tour.

The 28th Annual Dickens Christmas in Lockhart is dedicated to the Memory and Honor of Dr. Phillip A. Wales

Dr. Wales was the first person lots of Lockhart citizens ever met – that is because he brought them into this world. He delivered hundreds of area residents and took care of even more. He remembered his patients and was always ready to tell a story that would bring a smile.

Dr. Wales was raised in Florence, Texas, and spent a great deal of his life in Lockhart, but before he arrived here he served his country during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Dr. Wales attended the University of Texas School of Medicine in Galveston.

Fresh out of medical school, he was sent into War. He was based in Ulithi and treated countless US military troops. His training in anesthesiology was invaluable and his empathy for the soldiers stayed with him during his entire life.

During his service, Dr. Wales would provide medical care of the residents of the surrounding islands. He got along famously with the native people and his love of children was evident as he distributed vitamins, fixed broken limbs and sewed up wounds.

Dr. Wales remained in the Navy Reserves for 30 years and retired at the rank of Captain.

Dr. Wales started his practice in Lockhart in 1948, and the love of families and children was evident when he accepted payment in corn, tamales and tomatoes for his services when times were tough. With a busy practice and his continuing naval career Dr. Wales wanted to do more for his community and co-founded the Lockhart State Bank in 1957. He served on the bank’s board of directors and served on the Lockhart Independent School Board for many years.

In 1986, Dr.Wales was named as Most Worthy Citizen.

Dr. Wales, along with his wife, Liz, have been lifelong supporters of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. They understood that literacy and education were of the utmost importance and believed that the Library should lead the way. In a loving tribute from their children, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library Children’s Center was donated in their parents’ honor and serves today as a bright and happy place to introduce children to the joy of reading.

It is with great gratitude £or a life well lived and shared with his community that we dedicate the 28th Dickens Christmas in Lockhart to Dr. Phillip A. Wales

The 28th annual Dickens’ Christmas in Lockhart, in addition to providing the standard entertainment the community has grown to know and love, has introduced several new activities and talents this year.

Decotah’s Dream Team Carriage Co. Hay Rides

The Community has always enjoyed the wonderful Carriage Rides from Decotah’s Dream Team Carriage Co. This year, Decotah’s team has added the opportunity to take a hayride around Historic Caldwell County Courthouse!

Star Pedicab

Discover a one-of-a-kind adventure. Take a ride on the Pedicab and enjoy the enticing aromas of hearty foods, charming shops, and beautiful decorations in the historic district of Lockhart.

Mariachi Damas de Jalisco

San Antonio’s premier all-female Mariachi group, Mariachi Damas de Jalisco, is Mariachi entertainment at it’s finest. In order to provide the highest quality, they assembled some of the genre’s most distinguished and skilled musicians. Founded in May 2005, with talent hand-picked by director Sonia Marin, these exquisite young ladies, ranging from the ages of 21-29, come together to bring the beauty and culture of Mexico to the world. This phenomenal group ranges with talented members, which vary from college students majoring in diverse fields of studty, to professionals that simply have a passion for Mariachi.

Devin Banda

Devin Banda is a 20-year-old artist from Manchaca, Texas. She started singing at the age of 4. She was still 4 when she first performed on stage in front of a Cinco de Mayo audience in Austin with her Tejano idol, Ricardo Castillon.

She continued to sing in school events and programs. At the age of 16, Devin was asked to join Angel Gonzalez y Grupo Vimana as their backup vocalist. With this band, she performed at Cinco de Mayo Austin, The National Tejano Convention in Las Vegas, Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair in San Antonio and an Austin Tejano Monument dedication. She then decided to work on her solo career. She entered the National Competition Tejano Idol and won Runner Up for the 2012 Contest. Banda is currently working on her first solo single.

Schedule of Events

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

6 p.m. – Arts and crafts vendors open

7 p.m. – Dickens’ Lighted Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 2

9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Shopping and Free Family Fun in Historic Downtown Lockhart

9:30 a.m. – Franko the Ice Man (Ice sculptor)

10 a.m. – Bluebonnet Elementary School Choir, Wiggle Waggle Train Rides, Pictures with Father Christmas, Face Painting with Carrie Smith, Caricaturist Chuck Bryan

10:30 a.m. – Plum Creek and Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary School Choirs

11 a.m. – Clear Fork Elementary School Choir, Hay Rides by Decotah’s Dream Team

11:30 a.m. – Lockhart Junior High Choir

Noon – Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin, Photo Booth with Norma Acosta, 5-Star Pedicab

12:30 p.m. – Lockhart Junior High School Choir

1 p.m. – Birds of Prey, Kevin Ivey (Austin Flameworks Glass Blowing), Street Juggling with Jack Byrd

1:30 p.m. – Pony Rides with Maverick Horseback Riding

2 p.m. – Okami Dogo Martial Arts Performance, Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo

2:30 p.m. – Navarro Elementary School Choir

3 p.m. – Mariachi Damas de Jalisco, Austin Reptile Show

4 p.m. – Guitarist Dana Falconberry

4:30 p.m.- Magic Show with Jack Byrd

5 p.m. – Vocalist Devin Banda

6 p.m. – Lockhart High School Choir

6:30 p.m. – Lockhart High School Choir

7 p.m. Lighting of the Yule Log