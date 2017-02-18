Suspect jailed in Juarez murder

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

Caldwell County Sheriff Daniel Law announced on Saturday afternoon that an arrest has been made in connection with the Aug. 11, 2016 death of 19-year-old Emilia Juarez.

Rudy Herrera, Jr., 32, was arrested on Saturday and charged with First Degree Murder, as a result of dozens of interviews and investigations over the last several months. He is being held in the Caldwell County Jail on an undisclosed bond. `

The seven-month investigation was conducted through combined efforts of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers.

The teen was found dead on Jolley Road, in rural Caldwell County in the early-morning hours of Aug. 11, 2016.

Law expects that additional information on the investigation will be released later in the week. Pick up the Feb. 24, 2017 issue of the Post-Register for more details.