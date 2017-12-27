Talks about remembrance wall in Lockhart cemetery to resume

By Miles Smith

Editor/POST-REGISTER

Discussions about adding a wall of remembrance and eternal fountain at the Lockhart Municipal Burial Park are likely to begin again on Tuesday at the first city council meeting of 2018.

“We received plans for it (on Dec. 20),” said Lockhart City Manager Vance Rodgers. “We last discussed it months ago when we got the concept drawing.”

If constructed, the wall would be a place for people to leave flowers to honor their loved ones, Rodgers said. The wall would likely include a place for people to sit.

The meeting will also tentatively include discussion about a long-term water supply agreement following a presentation by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, and talks about appointing people to serve on an ad-hoc committee to address wayfinding signage and community branding.

At the last meeting of the year, the Lockhart City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 contribution by the downtown revitalization board to make preparations for the Texas Swing Festival planned for September 2018.

The city had previously voted to donate $5,000 from the Kart Race funds to the event, which is moving to Lockhart after being held in San Marcos the past 18 years. Council’s approval of the downtown revitalization board brings the city’s total contributions to the event to $10,000.