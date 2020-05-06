Local restaurants: dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options
By Cassie Arredondo
LPR staff
As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to reopen Texas, restaurants are now allowed to open their dine-in areas as long as they maintain only 25 percent occupancy and follow social distancing guidelines.
While the order doesn’t require a business to re-open, those that are opting to begin dine-in services are urged to follow minimum guidelines including restricting the size of parties dining in to six individuals, keeping parties at least six feet away from each other, making hand sanitizer available to upon entry to the restaurant and providing disposable menus.
Since the announcement, several restaurants in Lockhart and the surrounding area have shared they would reopen in accordance with capacity restrictions while several others have chosen to continue offering only takeout and delivery service options.
Here is our list of restaurants currently open for limited dine-in, takeout, drive through and/or delivery. We will continue to update this list as needed.
If you know of a restaurant that needs to be added or to update any information, please call (512) 398-4886 or email news@post-register.com with the subject line: Lockhart Restaurant News.
Ask restaurants for specific dine-in, to-go, curbside, delivery and payment instructions.
Take Out/Drive-thru/Delivery
Chaparral Coffee – Open daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Call-in, order online or at the counter to-go. 2 person limit inside at all times. Curbside available. Expanded items available: Canned and packaged groceries, all organic and fair trade.
(512) 668-4274 | Menu
Chicken Express – Open Monday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Drive-thru only.
(512) 668-4661 | Menu
China Palace – Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a mid-day closure and re-open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 5-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No buffet served until further notice. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-9999 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
City Market BBQ – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday. Orders to-go. No customers allowed inside.
(830) 875-9019 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Country Patio – Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. -8 p.m. Closed Sundays. Orders to-go or drive-thru. Limited patio seating outside.
(512) 559-0173 | Call for menu options.
Diesel Dogs & Hamburgers – Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers. Limited patio seating outside.
(512) 995-6780 | Menu
El Taco Feliz Truck (across from Conoco gas station)– Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Orders to-go.
(512) 398-2822 | Menu
Gaudalajara Mexican Restaurant – Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
(512) 398-7707 | Menu
Henry’s – Open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Sunday. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-4609 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Domino’s – Open Sunday-Thursday, 10a-11p and Friday-Saturday 10a-midnight. Carryout or delivery. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-9090 | Menu
Doughnut Palace – Open 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Drive-thru only.
(512) 398-2281 | Call for menu options.
Golden Chick – Open daily 10:00 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-thru or call ahead & pickup using drive-thru. Glenda’s delivers.
Highway 80 Feed Barn – Open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. / re-open 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed on Monday. Orders to-go or use the pick-up window near the parking lot.
(512) 357-4072 | Visit Facebook for daily specials or call for menu options.
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) – Open Monday-Thursday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-thru only. Glenda’s delivers.
La Cantera Mexican Restaurant – Open daily, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Call-in orders for pick up or order at the counter to-go. Free delivery with orders $15 or more + within 7 miles (close proximity). Glenda’s also delivers.
(512) 668-4003 | Menu
Lil Charlie’s – Open daily, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Call in orders ahead for pickup. Front window and drive-thru also available. Limited seating outside. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 668-3151 | Facebook
Little Caesars – Open daily, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-4400 | Menu
Little Trouble – Open Wednesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Orders to-go. Delivery available within 8 miles from the downtown area. Glenda’s also delivers.
(512) 995-6333 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options
Load Off Fanny’s – Open Tuesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Closed Monday. Orders to-go. Delivery offered Thursday-Saturday evenings 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Glenda’s also delivers.
(512) 668-3131 | Menu
Lockhart Cafe – Open daily, 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Drive-thru and orders to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s.
(512) 398-6188 | Menu
Loop & Lil’s – Open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Call-in orders for pick up and delivery. Free delivery within 5 miles with a minimum $20 purchase. Glenda’s also delivers.
(512) 668-3108 | Menu
Mario’s Tacos – Open Monday-Saturday, 5-3 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Drive-thru and to-go orders only. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 359-4016 | Call for menu options.
Mario’s Taqueria (Food Truck) – Open daily, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
Market Street Cafe – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Monday & Tuesday. Orders to-go and curbside. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 668-3065 | Menu or visit Facebook
McDonalds – Open 24-hours. Drive-thru only. Glenda’s delivers.
Mr. Taco – Open daily, 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Drive-thru and orders to-go only. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-2704 (Lockhart) | (830) 875-3894 (Luling) | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Pho Hong – Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11a-7p. Closed Monday. Orders to-go. Curbside available. Glenda’s delivers.
(737) 228-3279 | Menu
Pizza Hut – Open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Carryout or delivery. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-3451 (Lockhart) | (830) 875-2451 (Luling) | Menu
Riley’s Pit BBQ – Open Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday-Wednesday. Call-in your order to-go.
(512) 398-5001 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Schlotzsky’s – Open 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Drive-thru and orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 668-5298 | Menu
Smitty’s Market – Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday until 6:30 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers (except Sat/Sun).
(512) 398-9344 | Call for menu options.
Subway – Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
Taco Bell – Open daily, 9 a.m.-12 a.m (midnight). Drive-thru orders only. Glenda’s delivers.
The Culinary Room – Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Grocery/supply items and food made daily for to-go. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 289-1282 | Visit Facebook or call for items available.
Whataburger – Open 24 hours. Drive-thru only. Glenda’s delivers.
Whizzerville Hall – Open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call-in orders to-go. One person limit inside. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-4601 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Open for Dine-In with limited seating (25% capacity)
Black’s BBQ – Open Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Delivery available through Glenda’s (except Sat/Sun).
(512) 398-2712 | Menu
Blake’s – Open Monday-Thursday 11-3, Friday & Saturday 11 – 7, and closed on Sunday. Orders to-go and curbside still available.
(830) 875-6086 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Casa Jalisco Mexican Grill and Bar – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 359-4091 | Menu
Chisholm Trail BBQ – Open Monday-Saturday: 7a-10:30a (breakfast), 10:30 a-8p (lunch/dinner) and Sunday, 10a-8p (lunch/dinner) Orders to-go and drive-thru still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-6027 | Menu
Dairy Queen – Open Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m. (midnight) Takeout and drive-thru still available. Glenda’s delivers.
Grumpy’s Burgers & More – Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Orders to-go and curbside still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-6787 | Call for menu options.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant – Temporary hours (subject to change): Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Monday. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 398-7707 | Menu
Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery (Martindale) – Open Monday-Thursday 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Orders to-go still available.
(512) 620-2554 | View Facebook or call for menu options.
Kreuz Market – Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers (except Sat/Sun).
(512) 398-2361 | Menu
Lilly’s Bar & Grill – Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Sunday. Dining area will close at 6 p.m., but call-in and curbside will continue until 8 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 620-0745 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Lockhart Bistro – Open Wednesday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. (dinner) and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch). Closed Tuesday. Reservations highly suggested. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 668-4041 | Menu
Lockhart Seafood & Steak – Open Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders to-go still available.
(512) 359-4933 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Rosita’s Restaurante – Open everyday 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda delivers.
(512) 668-3030 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Taqueria Los Huaraches – Open Tuesday-Saturday 7 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed on Monday. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.
(512) 668-4056 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.
Closed until further notice
Barrio House
El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar
La Ideal Bakery
Shade’s Cafe & Coffee