Local restaurants: dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options

By Cassie Arredondo

LPR staff

As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to reopen Texas, restaurants are now allowed to open their dine-in areas as long as they maintain only 25 percent occupancy and follow social distancing guidelines.

While the order doesn’t require a business to re-open, those that are opting to begin dine-in services are urged to follow minimum guidelines including restricting the size of parties dining in to six individuals, keeping parties at least six feet away from each other, making hand sanitizer available to upon entry to the restaurant and providing disposable menus.

Since the announcement, several restaurants in Lockhart and the surrounding area have shared they would reopen in accordance with capacity restrictions while several others have chosen to continue offering only takeout and delivery service options.

Here is our list of restaurants currently open for limited dine-in, takeout, drive through and/or delivery. We will continue to update this list as needed.

If you know of a restaurant that needs to be added or to update any information, please call (512) 398-4886 or email news@post-register.com with the subject line: Lockhart Restaurant News.

Ask restaurants for specific dine-in, to-go, curbside, delivery and payment instructions.

Take Out/Drive-thru/Delivery

Chaparral Coffee – Open daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Call-in, order online or at the counter to-go. 2 person limit inside at all times. Curbside available. Expanded items available: Canned and packaged groceries, all organic and fair trade.

(512) 668-4274 | Menu

Chicken Express – Open Monday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Drive-thru only.

(512) 668-4661 | Menu

China Palace – Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a mid-day closure and re-open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 5-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No buffet served until further notice. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-9999 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

City Market BBQ – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday. Orders to-go. No customers allowed inside.

(830) 875-9019 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Country Patio – Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. -8 p.m. Closed Sundays. Orders to-go or drive-thru. Limited patio seating outside.

(512) 559-0173 | Call for menu options.

Diesel Dogs & Hamburgers – Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers. Limited patio seating outside.

(512) 995-6780 | Menu

El Taco Feliz Truck (across from Conoco gas station)– Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Orders to-go.

(512) 398-2822 | Menu

Gaudalajara Mexican Restaurant – Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

(512) 398-7707 | Menu

Henry’s – Open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Sunday. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-4609 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Domino’s – Open Sunday-Thursday, 10a-11p and Friday-Saturday 10a-midnight. Carryout or delivery. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-9090 | Menu

Doughnut Palace – Open 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Drive-thru only.

(512) 398-2281 | Call for menu options.

Golden Chick – Open daily 10:00 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-thru or call ahead & pickup using drive-thru. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

Highway 80 Feed Barn – Open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. / re-open 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed on Monday. Orders to-go or use the pick-up window near the parking lot.

(512) 357-4072 | Visit Facebook for daily specials or call for menu options.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) – Open Monday-Thursday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-thru only. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

La Cantera Mexican Restaurant – Open daily, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Call-in orders for pick up or order at the counter to-go. Free delivery with orders $15 or more + within 7 miles (close proximity). Glenda’s also delivers.

(512) 668-4003 | Menu

Lil Charlie’s – Open daily, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Call in orders ahead for pickup. Front window and drive-thru also available. Limited seating outside. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 668-3151 | Facebook

Little Caesars – Open daily, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-4400 | Menu

Little Trouble – Open Wednesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Orders to-go. Delivery available within 8 miles from the downtown area. Glenda’s also delivers.

(512) 995-6333 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options

Load Off Fanny’s – Open Tuesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Closed Monday. Orders to-go. Delivery offered Thursday-Saturday evenings 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Glenda’s also delivers.

(512) 668-3131 | Menu

Lockhart Cafe – Open daily, 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Drive-thru and orders to-go. Delivery available through Glenda’s.

(512) 398-6188 | Menu

Loop & Lil’s – Open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Call-in orders for pick up and delivery. Free delivery within 5 miles with a minimum $20 purchase. Glenda’s also delivers.

(512) 668-3108 | Menu

Mario’s Tacos – Open Monday-Saturday, 5-3 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Drive-thru and to-go orders only. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 359-4016 | Call for menu options.

Mario’s Taqueria (Food Truck) – Open daily, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

Market Street Cafe – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Monday & Tuesday. Orders to-go and curbside. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 668-3065 | Menu or visit Facebook

McDonalds – Open 24-hours. Drive-thru only. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

Mr. Taco – Open daily, 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Drive-thru and orders to-go only. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-2704 (Lockhart) | (830) 875-3894 (Luling) | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Pho Hong – Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11a-7p. Closed Monday. Orders to-go. Curbside available. Glenda’s delivers.

(737) 228-3279 | Menu

Pizza Hut – Open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Carryout or delivery. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-3451 (Lockhart) | (830) 875-2451 (Luling) | Menu

Riley’s Pit BBQ – Open Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday-Wednesday. Call-in your order to-go.

(512) 398-5001 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Schlotzsky’s – Open 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Drive-thru and orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 668-5298 | Menu

Smitty’s Market – Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday until 6:30 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers (except Sat/Sun).

(512) 398-9344 | Call for menu options.

Subway – Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Orders to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

Taco Bell – Open daily, 9 a.m.-12 a.m (midnight). Drive-thru orders only. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

The Culinary Room – Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Grocery/supply items and food made daily for to-go. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 289-1282 | Visit Facebook or call for items available.

Whataburger – Open 24 hours. Drive-thru only. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

Whizzerville Hall – Open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call-in orders to-go. One person limit inside. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-4601 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Open for Dine-In with limited seating (25% capacity)

Black’s BBQ – Open Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Delivery available through Glenda’s (except Sat/Sun).

(512) 398-2712 | Menu

Blake’s – Open Monday-Thursday 11-3, Friday & Saturday 11 – 7, and closed on Sunday. Orders to-go and curbside still available.

(830) 875-6086 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Casa Jalisco Mexican Grill and Bar – Temporary hours (subject to change): Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 359-4091 | Menu

Chisholm Trail BBQ – Open Monday-Saturday: 7a-10:30a (breakfast), 10:30 a-8p (lunch/dinner) and Sunday, 10a-8p (lunch/dinner) Orders to-go and drive-thru still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-6027 | Menu

Dairy Queen – Open Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m. (midnight) Takeout and drive-thru still available. Glenda’s delivers.

Menu

Grumpy’s Burgers & More – Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Orders to-go and curbside still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-6787 | Call for menu options.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant – Temporary hours (subject to change): Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Monday. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 398-7707 | Menu

Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery (Martindale) – Open Monday-Thursday 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Orders to-go still available.

(512) 620-2554 | View Facebook or call for menu options.

Kreuz Market – Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers (except Sat/Sun).

(512) 398-2361 | Menu

Lilly’s Bar & Grill – Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Sunday. Dining area will close at 6 p.m., but call-in and curbside will continue until 8 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 620-0745 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Lockhart Bistro – Open Wednesday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. (dinner) and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch). Closed Tuesday. Reservations highly suggested. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 668-4041 | Menu

Lockhart Seafood & Steak – Open Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders to-go still available.

(512) 359-4933 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Rosita’s Restaurante – Open everyday 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Orders to-go still available. Glenda delivers.

(512) 668-3030 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Taqueria Los Huaraches – Open Tuesday-Saturday 7 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed on Monday. Orders to-go still available. Glenda’s delivers.

(512) 668-4056 | Visit Facebook or call for menu options.

Closed until further notice

Barrio House

El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar

La Ideal Bakery

Shade’s Cafe & Coffee