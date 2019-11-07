Lockhart ISD bond proposal defeated Share:







Residents throughout Caldwell County voted down a proposed bond for Lockhart ISD aimed at constructing additional facilities throughout the district.

The measure failed 1,632 votes to 1,340.

In August, the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved an order calling for the $92.35 million bond election at the recommendation of the district’s long-range facility planning committee, which said more facilities are needed to accommodate rapid growth in student population.

District Superintendent Mark Estrada reached out to those involved in the committee after unofficial voting numbers were revealed.

“I want to thank the members of the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee for their work to deeply examine the district’s growth, facilities capacity, and financial standing to determine what they felt were the next best steps for Lockhart ISD in the recommendations for the bond package,” said Estrada.

“I also want to thank all community members who participated in this very important discussion and ensured their voices were heard by voting in this election.

“Our school district serves this community, and we are grateful for the engagement and thoughtful discussions around issues that impact us all, especially our students.”

Several seats for the Lockhart City Council were also decided on Tuesday, with each incumbent hanging onto their positions.

In District 1, Juan Mendoza defeated Timoteo “Tim” Juarez, Jr. 110 votes to 102. For the At-Large contest, Brad Westmoreland and Angie Gonzales-Sanchez each held onto their seats with 1,100 and 978 votes, respectively. Juan Alvarez, Jr. brought in 711 votes.

For more election coverage, see this week's edition of the Post-Register