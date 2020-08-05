Margie Garcia Share:







God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put His arms around you and whispered “Come to me.”

Heaven is a ray of sunshine today. Margie Garcia went to be home with her heavenly Father on August 2, 2020 after 66 beautiful years here with her loving family and friends. Margie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Santos of 46 years.

Margie was born on June 19, 1954 in Lockhart, TX to Mauricio and Paula (Trejo) Ortiz. On November 24, 1973 she married the love her life Santos Garcia. They raised two sons, Santos Jr and Steven. She worked for University of Texas for 30 years, where she retired. On her next chapter in life, Margie worked for the Lockhart ISD with the After School Program. Margie loved and enjoyed her time with kids. She had a passion for kids and the mindset to speak to kids. When the kids would see her even though they should not be getting out of line, they would run to her, “Ms. Margie, Ms. Margie.”

Mrs.. Margie was preceded in death by her father, Mauricio, her mother Paula and brother Rudy Trejo. She is survived by her husband Santos, her two sons, Santos Jr and Steven, her sisters Hilda Trejo, Berta Trejo and Alice Garza, her brother Mauricio Ortiz Jr, and several cousins, nieces, and a nephews.

Marge was given the gift of life, and now she has given it back to her creator. This is the hardest part of life. But we all know she was a lucky woman, who led a spiritual existence, and for that she is grateful. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, shopping and crafting to her heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Margie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was a woman of faith in God and the Church. She dedicated her time at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She would devote her time for Breakfast Sundays and Jamaica. She would speak to you about her religion and faith. But she had a wild side, she was a QVC shopaholic at 2:00 a.m. Margie would buy so much on QVC when the packages arrived, she wouldn’t even know what she bought. I think QVC had a special selection for her since she shopped so much. She always had time for family and friend. Her home was a place where family and friends gathered, children running wild playing games she prepared for them with prizes of course, and food to eat.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. A service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 W Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644. Margie wishes to spend eternity with her mother, her remains will be placed on her mother’s grave at San Pablo Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers to please make donations to St. Mary’s Church in Lockhart, TX.

