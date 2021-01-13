Maria Herrera Share:







Maria Herrera, 72, a lifelong resident of Lockhart, passed away on January 8, 2021 in Austin, TX. She was born and raised in Lockhart to the late Ramon and Juanita Mendoza Sanchez. She was one of six children.

Maria loved her community. She worked at Golden Age Home and at Central Texas Medical Center, retiring from both. She was always willing to help the patients, the doctors, and the staff because Maria felt healing started at the stomach; if you were full, your heart was happy and on the road to recovery.

Mariawas very loving, compassionate, and giving all her life. She worked very hard, and she knew that her mission in life was to serve others; whether it be through food, kindness or anything that she could do to make them feel better. She would go out of her way, always going the extra mile.

Maria had an incredible faith, an example to us all. She believed that there was nothing God could not do; everything had a purpose and a reason. Her life here had a purpose and a reason as we are walking testaments. Thank you so much mom.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Estanislado Sanchez, Jose Sanchez and Ramon Sanchez.

Maria loved her family including her husband of 57 years, Natividad; her children who she always strived for them to do the best they could. Education was important to her too. She always inspired her grandchildren to go further than they ever did before. Her great grandchildren were her life, nothing matter more than them.

She is survived by her husband, Natividad Herrera; her children, Gerald (Geisla) Herrera, David (Virginia) Herrera, Nicholas (Silvia) Herrera and Gerismisa (Michael) Avalos; four grandchildren, Matilda (Jon) Herrera, Bonnie Jerry Herrera, Nicole Herrera, Jose Vicente (Whitney) Herrera; great grandchildren, Avalin Nicole Uker, Adon Michael Uker, Archer Kai Uker, Yesennia Isabella Herrera, Gabriella Marie Herrera, Jeremiah Nicholas Herrera, Anastasia Lalani Herrera and Domenic Anderson. She is also survived by one sister, Lucia Sanchez Samaro and one brother Florentino Sanchez.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5-8 with a Rosary at 6:30 PM. A mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 am on Wednesday, January 13th. Pallbearers will be David Herrera, Jose Herrera, Pete Herrera, Jon Phillips, Simon Perez Jr. and Richard Salinas Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Avalos and Andrew Sanchez.