Mary Ann Palmer Brookshire passed away on June 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She had relocated to Trinity Towers/Brookdale independent living for seniors in 2016 after gifting her house to Texas A&M University Kingsville to begin a scholarship fund for students interested in agriculture.

M.A. was born January 2, 1930 in Lytton Springs, Texas in the same house where her father and grandmother were born. As a young girl, who played the drums, was a cheerleader at San Saba High School and made new friends easily. She landed at Texas A&I, Kingsville after beginning college at TSCW in Denton. She was very involved in school clubs and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, was a lady in the Coronation Court and was crowned Lantana Queen in 1951. She was a brown eyed beauty and a friend to many. She graduated with a Business Administration degree that served her well helping to run the family business of farming and ranching in South Texas. Quick and intelligent, she later returned to A&I and added a degree in History.

M.A. and Bob married in March of 1951. They settled in Kingsville but soon they had to leave due to the severe south Texas drought. They loaded the cattle on a train and took the herd to the ranch in Mississippi and waited out the drought. There they had two children, Tom and Cindy.

Bob passed away in December of 1999. Tom Clinton Brookshire lives in Corpus Christi and has been a loving and constant help until her death. Cindy is married to David DeFrehn Fitch of Houston, Texas. Mary Ann had the great joy of teaching her two grandchildren to hunt, cook and appreciate the wildlife at the ranch. She knew how to win friends and influence people. A favorite memory is how she served her grandkids ice cream and popcorn for breakfast. They were always game to visit M.A. Jack Fitch lives in southern California and Avery Fitch lives in Wisconsin.

The John Connor Museum of Texas A&I was one of her favorite commitments. She served on the Board of Friends for many decades. She was a member of the Women’s Club for over 50 years, served on the Kleberg County Historical Commission, Music Club, The Evening Garden Club, Investment Group, to name a few. She spent a lifetime volunteering throughout her community as needed. She demonstrated commitment and integrity.

Mary Ann’s family would like to thank AAdi Home Health Hospice, her caregivers and the community of friends at Brookdale. You are all wonderful.

The Kingsville First United Methodist Church and the Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church were close to her heart and in lieu of flowers a donation would please her greatly. Or a donation to the Mary Ann and Bob Brookshire Scholarship Endowment at Texas A&M University Kingsville Foundation at 700 University Blvd, MSC 173, Kingsville, Texas 78363.

Mary Ann was laid to rest beside her husband at Lytton Springs Cemetery on Friday, July 5, 2019, 10 am. Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX, Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign her guest book.

