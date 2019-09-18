Mike Cavner Johnson Share:







Mike Cavner Johnson affectionately known as “Gold Shoe, Bird, Biggam, Uncle Mike, PaPa, Blackie, Mr. Mike and Coach Johnson” was born December 3, 1956 the last of 7 children. He attended Lockhart High School in Lockhart TX. Mike’s early childhood affiliations with our Lord Jesus Christ began at Dale Corinth Methodist Church in Dale TX. Mike was employed by Bob Rayburn in Construction for 8 years, TX DOT for 18 years, Durham Bus Service for 3 years, he also had side activities such as Pee Wee football for 13 years as Coach Johnson. Mike served In the United States Army for 3 years, later enlisted In the National Guard for 30 years in all. He was also was a great cook on the Pit.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Willie Teddy Johnson, mother Katy B. Head-Johnson, brothers David S. Johnson, and Joe Louis Johnson, sisters Rose M. Johnson and Mattie E. Ellison.

He leaves to celebrate his home going a devoted and loving wife Kathleen A. Johnson, three sons Calvin M. Johnson (partner Malinda Morales), Denzel L. Johnson (partner Jasmine Gomez) and Clayborn E. Johnson of Dale TX. One sister Rosetta Price (husband James Price), of Dale TX. Three brothers Willie B. Johnson (wife Diane Johnson), Erenest T. Johnson, and his twin brother Ike A. Johnson. Three grandchildren Erica M. Johnson, Kathleen N. Johnson, Elaine M. Martin and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, his best friend Thomas “Strech” Allen. Mike referred to him as his brother from another mother. James was a great Influence in Mike’s life.

Family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Dale Corinth Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/mike-cavner-johnson