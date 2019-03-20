Moises Salas Sr. Share:











Moises Salas, Sr. of Luling, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Moises’ family will receive friends at the chapel of Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held in Moises’ honor on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Luling, Texas with Father Howard officiating. Following the services, he will be buried at the Community Cemetery in Luling Texas. For more information and to sign the online guest register please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com or call 512-398-2300.

