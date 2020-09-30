Naomi Frances Vivian Ridge Share:







Naomi Frances Vivian Ridge, of Lockhart, passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born to John Henry and Louie Emma Humphries Vivian, in Mercedes, Texas on November 19, 1929. As a child of the Depression, her mother taught her to, “Use it up, Wear it out, Make Do, or Do Without”. This was the code she lived by and she did it with Joy and True Grit. She graduated from Durham Business College, in Harlingen, where she met Clyde, the love of her life. They were married in 1947 and she walked beside him for 59 years through the oil fields of South Texas, from Victoria, to Pleasanton, to Premont and then back to Pleasanton.

When her oldest daughter started college, she decided she wanted to fulfill her dream of a college degree and she did just that, graduating Magna Cum Laud from Texas A&I University, in Kingsville. She loved her years teaching and then as librarian. Naomi was an accomplished seamstress, making her own patterns, not only for her family but others. Her elaborate formals and wedding dresses blessed her family and their friends. The family traveled all over the USA and after retiring, she and Clyde traveled extensively, including international trips, interwoven with genealogy research. She wrote and had published many articles, but was most proud of her book on Vivian History, called, “From Lands End to the Tip of Texas”, going back to the 10th century. In her 80’s, she completed her quest to become a certified member of the All Fifty States Club.

She enjoyed simple things, like their family cabin near Campwood, TX. They were known to travel great distances to see that one bird or hear good music. She became a Christian as a young girl and never wavered in her Faith. Even in the troubled times of her life, it was well with her soul. Wherever she lived, she served with Joy and never missed a chance to minister to or encourage anyone she came in contact with.

In 2007, she and Clyde moved to Golden Age Home in Lockhart, to be near their children. When he passed away, she moved to the Greens, and began her new life. She was active in the Harvester Sunday School Class of First Lockhart Baptist Church, Ladies Bible Study, the Irving Club of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and the Retired Teachers Association. For many years she wrote the weekly variety article, “Lockhart Happenings”, for the Lockhart Register. She was a very generous woman, and helped untold people in many ways, and never sought recognition.

Naomi is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cynthia Sue Ridge, her husband, Clyde William Ridge, Sr., her brothers, Elmo Vivian and John Vivian, Jr., her sisters, Fairy Lee Mitchell and Elizabeth Krolczyk, and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Ridge.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynnette Ross (Clay) of Lockhart, and Corally Ridge of Austin, her son, Clyde William Ridge, Jr. of Bastrop (daughter, Jade Young of Austin), a sister-in-law, Joyce Vivian of Victoria, and a niece, Barbara Weston (Rick) of Shavano Park. The light in her life were her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held, Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12 noon until 2 PM, when the funeral services will begin, with Bro. Gary Rogers officiating at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas. Naomi will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb Fields, ClayBourne Ross, Glen Dry, K.C. Hebson, Richard Young, and William Ross, with Scott Hebson as honorary pallbearer. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Golden Age Home, in Lockhart, TX.

