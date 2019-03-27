Nicolas R. Pompa Share:







Nicolas R. Pompa, age 84, passed away in his home in Lockhart, Texas surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Nicolas was born December 6, 1934 in Niederwald, Texas to the late Ramon and Elvira Pompa.

Nicolas enjoyed driving his classic 1968 Buick LeSabre, watching baseball and fishing.

Nicolas is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Elvira Pompa and sister Eloisa P. Zapata.

Nicolas is survived by his “Cheena” Janie Castillo; siblings Louisa P. Regalado, Domingo Pompa, Zaragoza R. Pompa, and Martin Pompa; children; Emma Pompa, Nicolas G. Pompa, Jr., Erasmo G. Pompa, Hector G. Pompa and Adelita G. Pompa; his nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Nicolas is also survived by Janie Castillo’s children; Julian Castillo, Pete and Rose Mary Castillo, Jerry and Becky Castillo, Mary Jane and Mario Mendez, Sylvia and Pablo Torres, Joel Castillo, Ernest Castillo, Jesse and Roxanne Lopez; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

To honor Nicolas Pompa’s life we will gather at Thomason Funeral Home located at 2001 Ranch Rd. 12, San Marcos, Texas on Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:00p.m. The funeral will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos and interment will follow at San Miguel Cemetery in Uhland, TX. For more information, please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Nicolas-R-Pompa