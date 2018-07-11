Benito Reyes Sanchez Share:







Our Beloved Benito Reyes Sanchez, age 92, of Dale, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of forty years, Anita Contreras Sanchez; his parents, Elijio and Helena Sanchez; and siblings, Nicolas Sanchez, Andres Sanchez, and Tomasa Martinez.

He is survived by his beloved son Benito Sanchez, Jr. and his wife Ana; grandchildren, Monique Sanchez Sandoval and Benito Sanchez III; great grandchildren, Heaven Ann Sandoval, Gaven Christopher Sandoval, Christian James Sanchez, Lauren Amber Sanchez, Desiree Sanchez, and Kayle Sanchez.

In addition, Benito is survived by his siblings, Julian Sanchez, Ricardo Sanchez, Maria Elena Gomez, Rosa Hipolito, and numerous other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, with a Scripture Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home – South Side, 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.

