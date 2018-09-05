Catarina M. Trelles Share:







Catarina M. Trelles, 91, of Lockhart, TX passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 2nd. She was born in Hays County, TX, near Kyle, on November 25, 1926 to Nicolas and Emilia (Moreno) Munoz. She was an active member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Lockhart. Catarina is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Natividad Trelles; son, Roberto Trelles and his wife, Martha of San Marcos, TX; son, Manuel Trelles of Lockhart, TX; son, Ismael Trelles of Lockhart, TX; daughter, Norma T. Mills and her husband, Kevin of Lockhart, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Trelles, Vanessa Trelles, Katrina Mills and Merina Mills; brother, Carlos Munoz and Richard Munoz; sisters, Janie Silva, Enedina Velasquez, Leonor Trelles, Paula Afala and Eva Macker. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Michael A. Trelles; brothers, Juan Munoz, Alberto Munoz; sisters, Francisca Munoz and Rosa Teneyuque. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m., Tuesday, September 4th at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. A recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 5th at St. Marys Catholic Church in Lockhart and burial will follow at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Lockhart. For more information, call Thomason Funeral Home at (512) 398-2300.

