David Silva, Jr.

David “Nuno” Silva, Jr., 49, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Feb. 23, 2017. He was born on Feb. 18, 1968 in Lockhart, Texas, to David and Andrea Silva.

Nuno was a fun, loving outgoing person that was friendly to everyone that he came in contact with.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Andrea Silva; three brothers, Richard Silva, Jimmy Silva and wife, Linda, and Jerry Silva; and his nephew, Jimi Issac Silva.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 3 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, and Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., with the recitation of the Rosary being held at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment followed at San Pablo Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512 398-4791.