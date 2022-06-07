Richard Earl Dupert Jr. Share:







Richard Earl Dupert Jr. entered this world on January 31, 1956, in Lockhart, Texas, to the late Edith Mae and Richard Earl Dupert Sr. He was called home on May 31, 2022.

Ricky was a quiet man with a kind heart. He loved his family fiercely, was more stubborn than most, and had the work ethic of ten men. Rick enjoyed building things with his hands, watching his children and grandchildren at their sporting events, playing tic-tac-toe and watching Walker Texas Ranger with his granddaughters, and watching his great-grandchildren play in the swimming pool. In his younger years, he was famous for his rope swing backflips into the San Marcos River.

He was loved deeply by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Ricky leaves behind his sons Damon Dupert and his wife Mara, Curt Dupert and his wife Sara, his sister Sheila Bartling, and her husband Carl, his two granddaughters, Lilly and Hazel Dupert, and two great-grandchildren, Mason Blue Parker and Opal Magnolia Parker, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.