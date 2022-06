Julio “Jay” Jimenez III Share:







Julio “Jay” Jimenez III passed away on June 2, 2022 a the age of 47. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 with recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 AM. Please visit McCurdy Funeral Home, http://www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com, for a full obituary or to sign the guestbook.