Debbie Stacklie

Debbie Elaine (Southern) Stacklie, 56, of Lockhart, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Lockhart.

Debbie was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Torrence, Calif., to Barbara Ruth (Hilburn) Southern and Fred Louis Southern. She married Gale Lee Stacklie in California.

She worked as a waitress at The Family Basket. She was a “people person” and loved working in the public, meeting new people each day. She enjoyed having great telephone conversations with her family and listening to Elvis Presley and Tom Jones. In her free time she loved spending time with her husband and her children.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Gale Lee Stacklie, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; mother, Barbara Southern, of Lockhart; two sons, Richard Moya, of Oklahoma, and Daniel Moya, of Lake Elsinore; two sisters, Janette Bigelow, of Lake Elsinore, and Martha Southern, of Lockhart; two brothers, Steve Southern, of Lockhart, and Fred Southern, Jr., of Bastrop; three grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. at the Eeds Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Bishop officiating.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-2343