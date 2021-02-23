Abbie Maurine Coker Share:







Born to Charles Lee Williams and Bennah Alexander Williams on September 27, 1927, in Lytton Springs, Texas, Abbie Maurine Williams Coker died from complications of Covid-19 on February 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Lee Williams. She is survived by her nephew Keith Rosen of Kansas City, Missouri.

Maurine attended public school in Lytton Springs and was in the last class to graduate from Lytton Springs High School before it closed. She was baptized and married in the Lytton Springs Baptist Church. Upon her marriage to Oran Coker, Jr. (Bubba) on May 15, 1953, she joined his church, First Christian Church of Lockhart, Texas. She faithfully served and attended First Christian until the Covid pandemic caused services to be held on-line. Maurine had an active part of the Christian Women’s Fellowship and was church financial secretary for many years because the congregation trusted her confidentiality. Yet, she continued to hold the Lytton Springs church close to her heart. Maurine was a supporter of the Lytton Springs Cemetery Association and served on that board for some time.

She worked as an operator for Bell Telephone in her younger years. Maurine also worked for the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and eventually became a 25-year employee of Glosserman Chevrolet Buick Pontiac and Oldsmobile.

Except for about three years in their young marriage when they lived in San Angelo, Texas, Maurine and Bubba spent their entire lives together in Lockhart.

Maurine enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and deer hunting, but genealogy and sewing were also two of her favorite pastimes. After much work on her family’s heritage, she began work on Bubba’s family genealogy. She created several tomes on each of the families. She liked to embroider and quilt. She joined the women of the Christian Church for twelve to fifteen years in making quilts to raffle for the church scholarship fund. As her eyesight failed, she still attended to enjoy the conversation and fellowship. Always reserved, she avoided the spotlight but was quick-witted and thoroughly enjoyed a good laugh.

Bubba died in 2012. In 2017 Maurine sold their home and moved into 1017 Bois D’Arc Assisted Living. She enjoyed her life there until her final days.

Grave side services will be held at the Lockhart City Cemetery February 24, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Steve Digby officiating. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P. O. Box 336, Lockhart, TX 78644 or Lytton Springs Baptist Church, 8511 FM 1854, Dale, TX 78616.

