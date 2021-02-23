Johnny Juarez Share:







Johnny Juarez was called home on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 to be with his Lord at the age of 60. He was the Chief Deputy Constable for Caldwell Co. Precinct 4, a prominent member of the community, and a loving family man.

John was born in Lockhart, TX on July 28th, 1960 to Leon Juarez and Frances Capello. He graduated from Lockhart High in 1979 and joined the Marine Corps. While in the marines, he served as a sentry in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. From there he went to embassy school in Quantico, Va. He was also stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA. John then returned home in 1983 when his first daughter was born. While in Lockhart, he was the Assistant Manager at Super S Foods and worked at the Bergstrom commissary until it closed. It was the closing of the commissary that gave him the opportunity to try his hand in law enforcement. John completed the academy and served our community until his retirement as Sergeant in 2017 from the Judicial center. He couldn’t stay idle, so he returned to Caldwell County to continue to serve until he fell ill.

John is survived by his mother Frances Juarez, Brother Jimmy Juarez, Sister Sandra Zieschang, his daughter Victoria Juarez, daughter Amber and her husband Danny Grant, and his adopted son Travis Williams. His greatest accomplishment was becoming a grandfather to Tylar, Harlie, and Rhyann Grant. John was loved and cherished by his girlfriend, Sheree Courney, who stayed by his side until his last breath. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Pallbearers: Michael Bell, Cody Gallant, Stevie Martinez, Paul Morales, Arthur Villarreal, Travis Williams.

Honorary pallbearers: Tyler Knash and Emilio Stratton

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on March 3, 2021 at 5PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Service will follow the next day March 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 205 W. Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644