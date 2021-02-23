Frank Herrera Jr. Share:







Frank Herrera Jr. of Lockhart, Texas passed away surrounded by his family and his partner Danny Reeves on February 20, 2021. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on March 4, 1970 to Crispina Mojica Herrera and Francisco G. Herrera.

Mr. Herrera was preceded in death by his mother Crispina (Penny) Herrera.

He is survived by his father Francisco H. Herrera and siblings: Richard Herrera and his wife Sandy Herrera, Gloria Herrera, Rosa H. Valdez and her husband and Johnny, Susan Haley and her husband Tim and Elizabeth H. Estrada and her husband Henry. Mr. Herrera is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.

Frank enjoyed life by traveling all over and spending time with his many friends and family. He also loved his dogs like as if they were his own children.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 5 PM until the Rosary time at 7 PM. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Timothy Herrera, Anthony Herrera, Jeremy Herrera, Steven Haley, Daniel Haley and Sunray Estrada.