Gilbert Duran

Gilbert Yanez Duran, age 55, gained his Heavenly Wings on Friday, February 19, 2021. Gilbert was a resident of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. He was born on May 15, 1965 in San Marcos, Texas to Jesus “Chuy” Hurtado Duran and Alicia Yanez Duran.

Gilbert was a 1983 graduate of Fisher High School in Fisher, Minnesota. He was very proud to let his sons know that he had graduated in the top twenty (20) of his graduating class. He also shared with his family how he walked ten (10) miles in the snow to get to school.

At a very young age, he worked as a migrant worker in the fields. He also drove a truck during the harvest season where he would deliver sweet beets and potatoes. This is where Gilbert learned the value of hard work and work ethics which he instilled to his sons.

Gilbert was employed with Smitty’s Market, Lockhart, Texas. He was also employed and a former employee with Kreuz Market, Stripling Blake, Beck Associates that allowed him to travel the world, with Las Vegas being his favorite, and recently a part time driver for Domino’s Pizza.

Gilbert returned to Lockhart, Texas and was swept off his feet when Cupid put Joann Villalpando in his path. Gilbert and Joann have two (2) sons, Julian “Jay” Anthony Duran, and Gilbert Jacob Duran. Jay and Jacob also have their half-brother Daniel “Danny” Ybarra. Gilbert and Joann would have celebrated thirty-eight years on March 6, 2021.

Gilbert loved his Texas Lottery scratch off tickets and always played Texas Lottery and played the same numbers. He loved to play solitaire, Sudoku, Wheel of Fortune and Crosswords puzzles on his phone.

Gilbert loved to go fishing, play horseshoes, washers, and pool. He loved to barbeque for his family, especially on Sundays and holidays and enjoyed his cold adult beverage, his choice of drink, Budweisrer. Gilbert loved his snacks, especially anything with chocolate. If he knew that you were celebrating a birthday and that his mother-in-law was going to bake them a birthday cake, he made it a point to get with the person who was celebrating their birthday and recommend that they request a chocolate cake or a carrot cake.

Gilbert loved music and was an avid “rocker”. He enjoyed listening to Def Leppard, AC / DC, Metalica, Scorpions, White Snake, Iron Maiden, just to name a few. His Tejano favorite music was David Lee Garza and Jay Perez. He enjoyed country music and his favorite country song that he loved to dance was Neon Moon, which he always danced with Joann.

During the family holiday gatherings, especially Christmas, he was very competitive during the planned holiday games. He was determined to get all the Texas lottery tickets that were in the Seran Wrap Ball and would always give you that “poker face look” when we played our annual card game of GUTS and wasn’t a happy camper when “he and the guys” would lose not one but several games of Pictionary. Gilbert loved the Duran celebrations at Grandma Chelo’s house and spending time and sharing stories and laughs with everyone.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents Antonio and Luz Yanez and paternal Grandparents Julian and Consuelo Duran.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Joann Villalpando, sons, Julian “Jay” Anthony Duran (David Montoya), Gilbert Jacob Duran and Daniel “Danny” Ybarra (Serrah); parents Jesus “Chuy” Duran and Alicia Duran, grandchildren, Addie Ybarra, and Dani Rose Ybarra. Siblings Leonard (Sheena) Duran, Jesse “Cat” Duran, Graciela Duran-Briceno (Benny) and Lucinda “Lucy” Duran. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4:30PM till 6:30PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30PM.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 West Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas, on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00AM with the interment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Adam Acosta, Chris Cruz, Andres “Andy” Javier Dorado, Adrian Lee Duran, Pablo Garcia, Jacob Mendez, Mario Ramos, Sr., and Robert P. Sanchez. Honorary Pallbearers are Ethan Andrew Mendez and Robert Andrew Sanchez.

On behalf of the family of Gilbert Duran, thank you for your words of comfort, text messages, phone calls, visits and the prepared meals, baked goods, drinks, and monetary donations. Your gestures of friendship, support and love are appreciated; we are so very humbled and grateful. God Bless You.

At the request of the family, and for the safety of family and friends, there will be no reception after the interment. The family requests you fellowship with your family and remember and share memories of their loved one. The family asks that you continue to keep the family in your prayers.