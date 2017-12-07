Donna Crabb Salge

Donna Salge, of Lockhart, passed away on Nov. 28, 2017, in Austin, Texas, just days past her 59th birthday.

She was born in Ganado, Texas, on Nov. 16, 1958, to H.M. and Shirley (Pearson) Crabb. A Certified Nurses Assistant at Seton – Edgar B. Davis Hospital, Donna married her husband of 40 years, Allen Salge, on Jan. 29, 1977.

She was preceded in death by her father, H.M. Crabb, and her son, James Ray Salge.

She is survived by her sons, Shane Allen Salge, of Lockhart, Cody Salge and wife, Cynthia, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Coley Salge, of Luling; four grandchildren: Stormey Salge, Sutton Salge, Tristan Salge and Landen Salge; her mother, Shirley Crabb, of Edna; twin sister, Danna Miller and husband, Steve, of Edna; sisters, Cheryll Gregory and husband, George, of Bastrop, Nancy Kubecka, of Edna, and Missy Slusher, of Victoria; brothers, Randy Crabb and wife, Dee, of Edna, Ben Crabb, of San Antonio, and Michael Crabb and wife, Rebecca, of Floresville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Service was held on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Clear Fork Baptist Church, with Rev. Bob Smets officiating. Burial followed to Clearfork Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jeremy Bazan, Colby Bazan, Chad Slusher, Matt Kucera, Brad Kucera, Reid Zapalac, Cade Goodman, Jeremy Kadlecek and Preson Niemann. Honorary pallbearers were Alan Harvey, Troy Quinn, Roc Cosper, Scott Warnke, Terry Zapalac, Johnnie Goodman, Lee Putnam, James Fiew, Chester Trees, Blaine Crabb, Keaton Crabb, Randy Crabb, Jake Gregory, BJ Bures, Colton Dakin, Kenny Mitchell, Steve Miller, Geore Gregory, Scotty Kucera and Ross Schuman.

Arrangements under the direction of O’Bannon Funeral Home, 210 S. Laurel, Luling, Texas.