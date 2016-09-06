Gladys Homann, 84, of Lockhart, passed away on Sept. 4, 2016. She was born on Oct. 17, 1931 in Rogers Ranch, Caldwell County, Texas, to Albert and Anna Winkler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Henry Homann. She is survived by her sister, Norma Schulle; her sister-in-law, Lucille Winkler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Graveside services were scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.