Herbert Ulbricht, Jr

Herbert Henry Ulbricht, Jr., 94, passed away on July 9, 2017 in Georgetown. He and his wife, Martha, raised two boys, Kirk and Hank, in Bellaire, Texas beginning in the 1950s, while Herb pursued his career as an Architect in Houston. He descended from immigrants Heinrich and Ernestine Ulbricht who came to Texas, bringing their five children from Dresden, Germany in 1984. Herb was born to Herbert, Sr., and Stella (Starcke) Ulbricht in Niederwald, Texas, in 1923 and grew up in Lockhart. He ran track in high school, excelling in distance events.

Herb joined the US Air Force in 1942 and flew 100 missions over European targets. He risked his life for his country in single engine planes, P-47 Thunderbirds. He survived as a highly decorated Captain. The Command Center of the 9th AF sent his parents letters reporting on his bravery. Decorations included the Air Medal with 21 oak leaf clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Herb studied at UT Austin where he met Martha Nunn, one of the few young women majoring in architecture. They fell in love, married and went through the rest of school together. He graduated with a Bachelor Architecture degree.

They settled in Houston, where Herb became a partner in the firm of Nunn, Nunn and Ulbricht, Architects, American Institute of Architects. Herb became known for his neighborhood bank designs. By the time he retired, he had banks in several Texas towns. He served a year as President of Western Houston Kiwanis International, a service club, while practicing his craft.

He single-handedly built an outboard cabin boat 19 feet long in his garage, and installed two motors powerful enough to pull a water skier. On outings, the youngsters could sleep on the floor between V-bunks beneath the front deck. When they grew too tall to fit there, it was time for a bigger boat, one that would also be safe in Gulf waters.

Herb joined the Houston Power Squadron who offered courses on piloting and safety, etc. He served as Commander for a year and took our family on their “West We Go” trip on July Fourth for a few years.

Herb was a savvy outdoorsman who taught his boys to fish. He enjoyed an eight-stroke handicap in the game of golf. He served as Elder in Presbyterian ‘USA’ churches. He had two retirement decades – one at Canyon Lake, Texas, and on at Sun City, Georgetown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Hazel Robertson, and husband, Jack, of Lockhart; and his brother-in-law, Stayton Nunn and wife, Jerry, of Bellaire, and second wife, Judith of Florida.

He is survived by Martha, who gave him 70 years of love; his son, Kirk Steven Ulbricht and wife, Lyn, and their grown children, Travis, Cally and Ross; and his son, Herbert Henry “Hank” Ulbricht, III; three Robertson nieces and a nephew; and two Nunn nieces and two nephews.

A memorial service in Herb’s honor is in planning stages so that family can have time to gather, hopefully in September.

