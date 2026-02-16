Robert Carter Wilson Share:







Robert Carter Wilson, age 81, of Lockhart died Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 1, 1944 to Glenn and Angeline Wilson. In 1945, his parents moved to San Antonio where he grew up and graduated from Central Catholic High School. He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967, then earned his law degree from the University of Texas Law School in 1968.

He started his law career as an Assistant City Attorney with the City of Austin in 1969 before becoming an associate with McGinnis, Lochridge, and Kilgore in 1970. In 1976, he was named a partner where he worked until 2003. He then became a partner at Jackson, Sjoberg, McCarthy and Wilson from 2003 – 2011 and later Of Counsel at Jackson, Sjoberg, McCarthy and Townsend from 2012 – 2016.

From 2017 until his death, he served as Of Counsel for McCarthy and McCarthy, representing the Plum Creek Conservation District in Hays and Caldwell Counties. Most of his legal practice focused on environmental law, water rights law, and radioactive materials regulation. This work led to his appointment as one of the first members of the Texas Low Level Radioactive Disposal Compact Commission where he served as chair for three years.

Beyond his professional life, his passions included music and singing, flying his single-engine airplane, and a lifelong love for learning and connecting with others. He cherished traveling, spending time with family and maintaining lifelong friendships. He never met a stranger and had a gift of making everyone he interacted with feel seen and heard.

On September 9th, 1967, he married his wife of 58 years, Esther. In 1980, he and Esther moved their family from Austin to Lockhart where he resided until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Esther; his children, Rachel Wilson Duer and her husband Patrick of Bastrop, Texas; Jeff Wilson and his children, Stone and Sora, of Parker, Colorado; and Christina Wilson and her husband, Jim of College Station, Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Ann Stansbury and her husband, Allen of El Dorado, California; Mariglen Burkman and her husband, Scott of Austin, Texas; his brother Feather and his wife, Gail of Bandera, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution may remember him with a gift to Doctors Without Borders or another favorite charity.