James Fogle

James Earle Fogle Passed away on May 25, 2017.

Jim was born in Luling, Texas, on April 23, 1935, to Francis E. Fogle and Lorena Burris Fogle. As a young child he attended school in Luling, then later was enrolled in a Catholic school in Beeville. He lived in Corpus Christi, San Francisco, Sonoma, Calif., and the Virginia Beach area.

Around 1954, he developed an interest in Music and became a lifelong musician. Jim married Alice Worthy on April 5, 1957. Shortly after, they moved to California so Jim could pursue music. Jim played with a few local bands and some noteworthy musicians like George Jones, Johnny Gimble, Sam Cook, James Brown, Elvis Presley. He even made a movie with Jerry Lewis called “Rock-A-Bye-Baby” while in California.

In 1958 he was drafted into the Army, where he was trained to be a helicopter mechanic. Basic training was in Fort Carson, Colo., after which he was transferred to Fort Bragg, N.C. After his military service ended, he and his wife and their new son, returned to Texas. Back in Texas Jim worked at various jobs but eventually took a job at Holy Cross Hospital where he remained for 33 years in the maintenance department.

Jim enjoyed helping others. He was always there to lend a hand or donate his time to those in need. He loved music, golf, his family and friends. Jim had a way of making those around him at ease with his humor and he told the best stories to anyone that would listen. Jim was a loving husband, father and friend.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice Fogle; son, Jim “Bubba” Fogle and wife, Galynn, of Rosanky, Texas and daughter, Kelley Roan of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lorrin Badders, Tyler Roan and Cody Fogle, and great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Fogle; as well as special niece, Karen Garner and her husband, Kenny, and other nieces and nephews.

