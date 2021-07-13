Don L. Frohock, Sr. Share:







“He was the best man I ever knew”

“He was the rock we could all depend on”

Don L. Frohock, Sr. a resident of Lockhart, quietly passed away at home on July 6, 2021 at the age of 86. Don was born in Equality, Illinois on September 18, 1934 to Owyeda Flanders Frohock and Henry Glen Frohock.

After high school, Don joined the United States Marine Corp. After serving his country as a marine in Korea, he re-enlisted into the Air Force from which he retired after 23 years of service. He was a decorated veteran of two foreign wars (Korea and Vietnam).

He traveled the world as a young man and embraced every new experience. Once he became a family man, his love of travel and other cultures never subsided. While stationed in Germany for ten years, he never hesitated to pack the family in the station wagon and head out for adventure. There are only a few European countries that station wagon did not venture into. After retirement, he upgraded from a station wagon to a 5th wheel, and explored the US, and Canada – with grandchildren in tow.

Don retired three times from three different careers (the military, Advanced Micro Devices, and locally as a school bus driver which he loved). At each, he touched many lives, made good friends, and shared great stories.

Through the years, he picked up many a nicknames: “Donnie”, “Don Knots”, “Santa”, “Mr. Don”, “Captain Don”, and “Coach” were just a few. The names he cherished the most were Husband, Dad, and especially Grandpa.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, eldest son, William Frohock, his brother, Ivan Dale “Sonny” Frohock, and sister Dianna Sue

He is survived by the love of his life of 58 years Jean McVey Frohock; 5 children: Don L. Frohock, Jr. and his wife Laura of San Marcos, Carol Jean Fong of New York, JoEllen Frohock and her significant other Casey Williams of Pflugerville, Donann Strelec of Oregon and Paula Sames and her husband Russell of San Marcos; one sister, Bonnie Hanson of California; 13 grand children and 18 great grandchildren.

In keeping with Don’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at the the American Legion Hall at the National Armory in Lockhart on Sunday July 18th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution in his honor with the Wounded Warrior Project http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org or the American Diabetes Association http://www.diabetes.org