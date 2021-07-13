Maria M. Velasquez Share:







Maria M. Velasquez, 89, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 9, 2021. She entered this world on October 25, 1931 in Uhland, Texas, born to Genaro and Felicita Martinez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Velasquez, son Johnny Velasquez; son Pedro Velasquez; brother Jesus Martinez; brother Roberto Martinez. Mrs. Velasquez is survived by her son Victor Martinez Velasquez; daughter Alice V. Serna; daughter Guadalupe Velasquez Navarro; brother Fabian Martinez; sister Lydia Yanez; sister Carmen Rocha; sister Julia Martinez; sister Eugena Martinez Illanos; 18 grandchildren; numerous Great-Grandchildren; numerous Great-great-grandchildren. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in San Pablo Cemetery.