June 7, 1991-December 29, 2024

After a courageous battle, Samantha Benitez-Castillon passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 33. She was the daughter of Richard Benitez and Mary Flores born in San Marcos, Texas on June 7, 1991. Samantha was a 2008 San Marcos High graduate and was a medical assistance. She would end up finding her true love 5 years ago, Jeremy Castillon. Together they built a family and welcomed 6 children between them.

Samantha was a very loving mother who had a strong faith. She enjoyed bible study and was crafty, joys she shared with her children. She was a kind person who was a blessing to those she came in contact with. She would give the shirt off her back to make sure others were taking care of first.

She is preceded in death by her stepsister, Bianca Pruitt. Samantha is survived by her husband Jeremy Castillon of 3 months; children, Damien Admire Sierra, Samuel Reign Sierra, Alina Nevaeh Castillon, Audryna Delilah Castillon, Jericho Lazarus Castillon, Solomon Joseph Castillon; her father, Richard Benitez and his wife Argie; her mother, Mary Salazar Lozano Flores and her husband Ruben Flores Sr.; siblings; Raelynn Cruz and her husband Eddie, Matthew Benitez and Ruben Flores Jr.; step siblings, Anabelle Nieto and her husband Anthony, Steven Fuentes and his wife Chelsea and Melliza Fuentes; mother-in-law; Sylvia Castillon and her husband Frank Mendiola; sisters-in-law; Shelley Pena and her husband Jason, and Crystal Castillon Marroquin and her husband Santos.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2025 beginning at 5 PM with a prayer service at 7PM. The funeral will also be at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10 AM before the burial at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Cruz Jr., Ruben Flores Sr., Richard Benitez, Steven Fuentes, Matthew Benitez and Patrick Polomo Jr.

To know Samantha was to love her, to love her was a blessing, a blessing that never will fade.