Mary Rusk Smith passed away at the age of 92 on December 26, 2024.

She served as the Tax-Assessor for Caldwell County for 47 years before retiring. Mary was a member of the First Methodist Church of Lockhart over 60 years, serving and participating whole heartly. Mary did not hesitate when called upon. Mary was everything to everybody. She helped anyone who needed help in her community.

Her strength and love knew no boundaries with family, friends and community. She liked spending time with family and friends in the Lockhart, McDade and Willis area but had a unique and special relationship with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She enjoyed visiting with Johnny, who was a musician in a rock band, in all the places he lived including Arizona, Tennessee and Texas. She actually enjoyed her son’s rock music and anything from Niel Diamond to church hymns.

While being a part of the community, Mary loved watching sports at LHS, including watching her son play basketball and continued attending the games after he graduated. She was a faithful patron at Mr. Taco, DQ, Sonic and of course the most famous Bar-B-Que joints Lockhart has to offer.

When her daughters became ill, Mary took care of them until their passing and become a second mother to her grandchildren but most importantly their friends.

Mary is survived by her son, John (Johnny) Smith and his wife Beth and her grandchildren, Chuck (Bubba) Stephens and his wife Whitney and Lindsey Stroud. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Dalton Stephens, Tinner Stephens, and Wayne Walker, and by her great great grandchildren, Bexley and Ivy Stephens.

Mary is preceded by her husband, Roy H. Smith and daughters Deborah (Debbie) Stephens and Barbara (Barbie) Smith.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 7. 2024, at McCurdy Funeral Home at 10 AM. Burial followed at the Lockhart Cemetery.

Mary will be missed immensely by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She loved so many lives with love, humor, kindness and joy. She never met a stranger. Special Thank you to Sherry, Dee, Shelly and Rosie for caring so much for Mary as she loved you all.