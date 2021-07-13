Ruby Bock Share:







Ruby Bock, passed away at the age of 96 on July 10, 2021. She was born September, 15, 1924 in Itawamba, Mississippi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Woulard; husband James Bock; daughters Virginia Kuenstler and Connie Kins and a grandson, Brandon Wallace.

Ruby is survived by her two daughters Frances Bennett and Barbara Gardner; sister Zelma Pearson; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 25 great great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

A visitation for Ruby will be held at McCurdy Fuenral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 beginning at 10AM with the funeral service at 11AM. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Lockhart City Cemetery.