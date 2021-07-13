Morris Franklin White Share:







Morris Franklin White, 100, passed away July 10, 2021, at his home in Lockhart, Texas. He was born near McMahan, Texas on January 10, 1921, to Alvie Franklin White and Mamie Elizabeth (Huddleston) White.

Morris is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sidney Burleson White; his wife of 60 years, Inez (Harrison) White, in 2011; and son-in-law, Bob Gordon.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Gordon of Lockhart, Texas; sister-in-law, Ada Grace (Harrison) McGee of McMahan, Texas; and cousin, Lanelle (Huddleston) Kelley of McMahan, Texas.

Morris was a veteran having served in the U. S. Army during World War II. He was a farmer and rancher. He was named Agriculturalist of the Year by the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce in 2003. Morris served on the board of the Caldwell-Travis Soil and Water Conservation District and the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. He was also a charter member of the Caldwell County Farm Bureau.

The family wishes to express thanks to those whose care allowed him to spend his final years at home – Angela, Diane, Ellie, and Margarita.

Visitation will be Monday, July 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at Lockhart City Cemetery on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:00 A