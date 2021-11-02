Basilio Gutierrez Share:







Basilio Gutierrez of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on October 26, 2021. He was born on June 14, 1949 in Maxwell, Texas.He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Henrietta Gutierrez, brothers Gilbert Valdez, Sr. and Cornelio Gutierrez, and granddaughter Emilia Marie Juarez.Basilio leaves to mourn his loving wife, Connie R. Gutierrez, daughters Blanca Juarez (Emilio III) and Bonnie June G. Perez (Yainel), granddaughter Alyssa M. Valdez, grandsons Emilio P. Juarez, Alexander J. Juarez, Nathan A. Delicino, Christopher A. Perez, Nikolas A. Perez and great granddaughters Eliza E. Valdez, Evangelina F. O’Balle, Emma M. Munoz and Emiliana R. Baltierra and great grandson Josiah Juarez.Sisters Dominga G. Martinez and Epifania G. Baltierra, brothers Filomeno Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez, and Ruben Carlos Gutierrez.Basilio was a strong hard-working successful businessman. His hard work and dedication led to the success of his business as “Gutierrez Roofing”. He loved the adventures of tourism and exploring new journeys with his family. He was a gentle man of few tangled words, never struggled to be understood and always spoke from the heart. He was a man who dedicated his life to serving the Lord and loved sharing the

Gospel. He selflessly gave himself to his family and faith.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants Psalms 116:15

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.