Katherine “Kathy” Schulle, 79, of Driftwood, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2021, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Sherrill Schulle and daughter, Jennifer Schulle. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 5th at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Maxwell at 2PM.