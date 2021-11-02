Enrique “Rick” Perez Share:







Enrique “Rick” Perez, 60, passed into his heavenly life on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born on October 26, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Rick is survived by his girlfriend Theresa Miller, and his children Roxanne Perez and Enrique Perez, and wife Kendall. Grandchildren: Justice Jimenez, Jeremiah Jimenez, Jaiden Jimenez, Jazelle Jimenez, and Jovani Gomez.

Brothers and sisters include Oscar Perez, Maria Perez, Patricia Salinas, Manuela Glover, Norma Guardado, Lora Marrero, Diana Ramos, Cuauthemoc Perez, Jacinta Gutierrez, and Francisco Perez.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, beginning at 5 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 3 at 10 AM, also at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.