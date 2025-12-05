James Alan Haun Share:







James Alan “Jim” Haun, age 78, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on December 3, 2025. Jim was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle.

Jim was born in 1947 in Lockhart, Texas, to James H. “Toppy” Haun and Betty Jean Fehr Haun.

Jim graduated from Lockhart High School, Class of 1965, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science from Southwest Texas State University. Following graduation, he served in the Army National Guard and later went to work for his family’s local contracting business. Jim worked alongside his father Toppy, his son Bubba, and many friends and coworkers of various trades until his retirement in 2009.

Jim had many hobbies throughout his life. He was an accomplished swimmer and lifeguard. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved engaging with wildlife and fed the deer every evening—some of whom became his pets. He also enjoyed daily morning visits with friends over coffee at the local donut shop.

Jim is survived by his wife, Debra Leibrand Haun of Lockhart, Texas; son James Terrell “Bubba” Haun (wife Ashley) of Buda, Texas; daughter Holly Gail Haun of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter Nicole Miller of Fredericksburg, Texas; grandchildren James David Haun, Keaton Patton (wife Autumn), and Gabriella Patton; great-grandchildren Marshall and Alice Patton; sister Betty Jo Pierce (husband Carl) and family of Austin, Texas; and many beloved extended family members.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Toppy and Betty Jean, and his first wife, Gail Robuck Haun.

Jim will be cremated, and a private ceremony for family will be held. Rather than a traditional funeral, he wanted a Celebration of Life—a time for all of us to come together, laugh, and share our very best stories. We’ll share the details on when and where soon, and we hope family and friends will join us in remembering him the way he wanted.