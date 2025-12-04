Lions catch fire in back-to-back road wins Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Photo By Elizabeth Hart

The Lockhart Lions boys’ basketball program lit up the court over Thanksgiving weekend, delivering a pair of impressive road performances with program-wide sweeps against St. Paul on Nov. 24 and Cedar Creek on Nov. 25.

The weekend opened in Shiner, where both JV and varsity handled business against St. Paul. JV set the tone early with a commanding 52–32 victory, showing poise and control on both ends of the floor.

Varsity followed with its most efficient offensive outing of the young season, rolling to a 69–53 win behind a barrage of long-range shooting. The Lions knocked down 11 three-pointers and played a full, consistent 32 minutes, something head coach Collin Hart said the group has been striving to put together.

Hart noted the team has struggled from beyond the arc early in the season, making the breakout performance a welcome step forward. With a roster full of confident shooters, he believes this could be the spark the Lions need as they push deeper into their schedule.

Senior standout DJ Anthony powered the attack with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while fellow senior Tyler Kelley added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Jay Villalobos chipped in 14 points, and sophomore Tor Lillemoen contributed 6 points and 6 boards, helping round out a balanced and efficient effort.

Just a day later, Lockhart carried that momentum into Cedar Creek, where all three teams, freshman, JV, and varsity, completed a clean sweep.

The freshman squad opened the afternoon with a dominant 52–20 win, and JV followed with a solid 45–32 victory, keeping the Lions rolling.

Varsity capped off the night with a gritty 70–65 triumph in a fast-paced, high-scoring contest. Cedar Creek came out firing, including a huge first half from one Eagle who poured in 22 points before halftime. Coach Hart credited the Eagles for their energy but praised his team’s resilience and adjustments in the locker room that helped cool Cedar Creek’s shooting in the second half.

Once again, the Lions were hot from deep, sinking 10 three-pointers and spreading the scoring across the lineup. Anthony led the way with 21 points, while junior guard Niko Martinez and senior wing Jay Villalobos each tallied 14 points. Kelley added 12 points, continuing his steady offensive presence.

With confidence rising and shots finally falling, Lockhart heads into a packed week at the Schmeckenfest Shootout, running Thursday through Saturday. The Lions hope their recent offensive surge and program-wide momentum carry into tournament play.