Volunteers join forces to clean up Maha Circle

By Anthony Collins

Above, Volunteers clean up areas along Maha Circle. Courtesy Photos

A powerful display of community spirit unfolded recently as a dedicated group of volunteers gathered along Maha Circle to tackle a large-scale roadside cleanup. The area had become heavily littered with debris, trash, discarded tires, mattresses, and other items illegally dumped on both sides of the roadway.

The cleanup initiative was organized by Casondra Dailey, who rallied a team of volunteers, many of them her own family members. Equipped with skid steers, trucks, and other essential tools, the group arrived ready to restore the area and remove the unsightly and hazardous waste.

Recognizing the need for safety, volunteers requested assistance from the local police department. Officers helped manage traffic and protect the workers operating along the roadway, ensuring the cleanup could be completed without incident.

Several local individuals and businesses stepped up to support the effort:

• Jacob and Chris, with Quantum Towing, handled the removal and transport of all discarded tires.

• Texas Disposal Systems (TDS) generously donated two roll-off dumpsters, providing the much-needed capacity to haul away the massive amount of debris.

• Sylvia Zachmann and her sister supplied tacos and water, keeping volunteers fueled and hydrated throughout the morning.

The cleanup wasn’t just about removing trash; it was a reminder of what a community can accomplish when people come together with purpose and heart. From equipment operators to food supporters, every contribution made a difference.

It was truly an inspiring morning, and all who participated were grateful to be part of such a meaningful effort to keep Maha Circle clean and welcoming for everyone.